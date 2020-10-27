Sports

Guardiola: Man City without Sergio Agüero for the moment | Free press

October 27, 2020

Manchester City (AP) – Manchester City may have to do without their best Argentinian striker Sergio Agüero for a month, absent with a thigh injury.

“10 to 15 days is the minimum,” city coach Pep Guardiola said on Monday. “If it takes a little longer, it could take three weeks or a month.”

Agüero, 32, was injured in the away game at West Ham United (1-1) last Saturday and had to be substituted after half-time due to a thigh problem. Particularly bitter: Agüero had only returned to the pitch a week earlier after a four-month injury break.

