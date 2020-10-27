U.S. Elections: Google Announces Results Panel Will Show On Search And YouTube

Just one week before election day in the United States, Google has announced a series of measures to fight disinformation. According to the search giant, the intention is to help voters on November 3 and prevent the spread of rumors.

For this reason, a partnership with the Associated Press should ensure that users can access a search results panel, Google Assistant, and smart speakers. The intention is to provide reliable information on the elections

Despite the vote that will take place next Tuesday, many Americans are voting by mail. This should delay the vote count, which is a “full plate” for anyone looking to spread fake news or proclaim the winners in advance.

Google News now features this election-related panel, with Google Maps showing polling stations.

YouTube, on the other hand, is expected to receive a special link that should display the official election results and redirect users to the panel set up in conjunction with the Associated Press. The intention is that this card be fixed in all videos related to the election period.

The information should also appear on the election polls page. In addition, Google also promises to speed up the ban on videos that propel disinformation on its platform.

It should be remembered that Twitter, Facebook and other tech companies are also announcing measures to tackle the boat industry which is already starting to populate the Internet in the United States. Like the country’s authorities, these companies fear that the delay in disclosing the result could create an environment of social unrest.