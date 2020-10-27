Surgical Lights Market Growth By BihlerMED, CV Medical, Getinge AB, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG

The Surgical lights market report conveys a thorough investigation concerning present and forthcoming open doors which shed light on the future prospects in the market. The report contains total foundation investigation of industry, which incorporates an evaluation of the parental market. The Surgical lights market report makes your association equipped with information and data produced by sound research techniques. Organizations can achieve information about complete foundation investigation of the business which incorporates an evaluation of the parental market. As the present organizations try to go for this market before taking any decision about the products, picking such report is essential for the organizations.

Surgical Lights Market report encompasses historic data, present market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The forecast, analysis and estimations that are carried out in this report are all based upon the finest and well established tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report also measures market drivers, market restraints, challenges, opportunities and key developments in the market. Competitive intelligence covered in the Surgical Lights Market report is another very important aspect that assists businesses thrive in the market.

The Global Surgical lights Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 662.41 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 971.25 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising use of surgical lights for numerous surgical procedures and technological advancements in the surgical lights or lamps.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global surgical lights market are A-dec Inc., BihlerMED, CV Medical, Getinge AB, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., SIMEON Medical GmbH & Co. KG, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., SKYTRON, STERIS plc, Stryker, Sunnex Group, Technomed India, Burton, Welch Allyn, KLS Martin Group, DRE Medical (Avante Health Solutions) among others.

In October 2018, Getinge launched the Maquet PowerLED II, a surgical light. The light is applicable to surgical suites or hybrid operating rooms features with clear, shadow-free illumination which improvises tissue visualization for better surgical outcomes.

In February 2018, BihlerMED launched the scintillant surgical lighting, a cordless battery pack surgical light. They showcased this product in the American Association of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS 2018), New Orleans. This product is designed to meet existing port style reactors to precisely illuminating the surgical aperture and improving on the limitations of standard surgical lighting equipment.

Rising number of surgical procedures

Technological advancements in the surgical lights or lamps

High cost of surgical lights

Lack of trained professionals

The global surgical lights market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global surgical lights market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

By Product Type

Surgical Lights (Ceiling Mounted, Mobile Surgical Lights, Surgical Headlights, Wall Mounted Surgical Lights)

Examination Lights (General Exam Light, Endoscopes Lights, Vein Light, Medical Penlight)

By Technology

LED Lights

Halogen Lights

Others

By Application

Surgical Suites

Endoscopy Procedures

Dental Procedures

By End-User

Hospital Operating Rooms

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Procedure Rooms

By Geography

North America (US, Canada, Mexico) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

