Some land mammals in the Greater Antilles have South American ancestors. To explain this origin, the existence of a continental bridge between the North and South Caribbean between 35 and 33 million years ago was proposed: the GAARLandia. Geological data (however, in information technology (IT), data is a basic, often coded description of a thing, business transaction, event, etc.) that confirms the existence of such a bridge (a bridge is a construction that allows a Depression or an obstacle (watercourse, communication path, valley, etc.) to cross while crossing this separation.) Are sorely lacking because the area is now under 1 km of water (water is an ubiquitous chemical compound on earth that is common to all known living organisms.) on average (The average is a statistical measure that characterizes the elements of a set of sets: it expresses the size that each member of the set would have if they were all identical without changing. ..). Furthermore, no geodynamic mechanism had yet been clearly identified to explain its formation and subsequent flooding. The Greater Antilles (The Antilles are a huge archipelago in the Caribbean. The archipelago forms an arc of 3,500 km stretching from Cuba to the coast of Venezuela. They …) contain fossil rodents that are closely related to those on the northern islands (The north is a cardinal point compared to the south) of the Lesser Antilles, suggesting the possibility of land exchange between these two areas.

Toiny Point Overlap view. This key clue made it possible to date a phase (the word phase can have several meanings, it is used in different fields and mainly in physics 🙂 regional pressure, responsible for an immersion that made migrations between the Greater Antilles and the north possible Lesser Antilles. © Mélody Philippon



In this context (the context of an event includes the circumstances and conditions that surround it; the context of a word, sentence or text includes the words that …) scientists conducted a transdisciplinary study at the crossroads (La Jonction is a District of the city of Geneva (Switzerland), the well-known name is “La Jonquille”) between the Greater Antilles and the north of the Lesser Antilles. It took place on land (the earth is the third planet in the solar system in order of increasing distance from the sun and the fourth in increasing size and mass. It is …) and at sea (the concept of sea covers several realities.) , Coupling tectonics (tectonics (from the Greek “τ? Κτων” or “tekt? N” means builder, carpenter) is the study of geological scale structures …), biostratigraphy, geochronology, geophysics and geology (geology, from ancient Greek γη- ( gê-, “earth”) and λογος (logos, …) marine and geodynamics to understand the geodynamic development of this region.

Scientists have shown that the northern Antilles region was affected by crust shortening, which led to thickening, uplift and formation. The period of this emersion around (Around is the name given by the French bird nomenclature (updated) to 31 species of birds belonging either to the genus Accipiter or …) is 35 million years compatible with the GAARlandia hypothesis. Such an island (An island is an area of ​​land surrounded by water, regardless of whether this water is a stream, a lake or a sea. The Latin etymology Insula gave the adjective …) (GrANoLA), comparable in size to that Today’s Greater Antilles, had to exist and enable communication between the Greater and Lesser Antilles. This event could account for a substantial change in the movement of the tectonic plates corresponding to the immobilization of the Caribbean plate and the change in the direction of displacement (In geometry, a displacement is a similarity that preserves the distances and the oriented angles. In psychoanalysis, the displacement is a defense mechanism that shifts the value …) from the south (south is a cardinal point compared to north) to the east of the North American plate. The connection with America (America is a continent that is separated in the west from Asia and Oceania by the Bering Strait and the Pacific Ocean and in the east from Europe and Europe from Africa by the Atlantic Ocean. It …) of the south has not yet been established , and the research team (Scientific research primarily refers to all the measures that have been taken to produce and develop scientific knowledge. By metonymic expansion, the research hopes …) that the rest of their work will contribute to this question to answer.

East Caribbean Plate 35 million years old. GrANoLA in green was created thanks to a crust thickening of tectonic origin and creates the connection between the Greater Antilles and the north of the Lesser Antilles.



Find out more:

Eocene intra-plate shortening responsible for the rise of a fauna trail in the northeastern Caribbean – Plos One (PLoS One is an exclusive online scientific journal that covers all areas of biology and medicine without distinction and at the end of 2006. One of the The goals of PLoS One are …).

Mélody Philippon, Jean-Jacques Cornée, Philippe Münch, Douwe JJ van Hinsbergen, Marcelle BouDagher-Fadel et al.

https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0241000

Contact:

Mélody Philippon – Géosciences Montpellier – melody.philippon at univ-antilles.fr

