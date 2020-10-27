How Josh Hartnett deliberately destroyed his career to escape Hollywood

Rolled up shirt, leather jacket thrown behind the shoulder and long, tight hair behind the ear. Heart’s “Magic Man” riffs turned his character’s opening scene in “The Virgins Suicides” into a sticky ’70s commercial.

That was the goal of Sofia Coppola, who made her directing debut. It was she who saw Josh Hartnett’s talent to reach the highest level of fame. She never met him in person before the film. She hired him as soon as she saw him play a scene on video. “You realized right away he had it,” he explains of that kind of inexplicable gift that only elite actors have.

“We knew we had to make it into an icon,” he confessed to “Vanity Vair”. It was 2001 and at 23, Hartnett was a strong contender for a new member of the crowd of young stars who melt audiences. In the room, there were already names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Smith, Matt Damon or Ben Affleck.

It is next to the latter who definitively consecrated the status, in the mega-blockbuster “Pearl Harbor”. “He’s gonna be as big as the bastards,” director Michael Bay shot.

Twenty years later, Hartnett risks going unnoticed in the streets of any city in the world. The relationship with the celebrity was still troubled and even reached a limit where it broke. The actor hesitated, the Hollywood shredder continued to innovate, and the two never got along.

Today, at a distance of two decades, it continues to act, but on its own terms and conditions. He never admitted to being locked in the hero or superhero castration box – and he paid for it. Many independent films followed, always with the concern of choosing works with promising, enthusiastic and confirmed directors. In the Plans is Guy Ritchie’s next film, “Wrath of Man”.

“I’m happy to be free from that time and to make films that are very personal to me now. The directors come to me to invite me to play characters, instead of inviting me to reinterpret a heroic version of a film that I made a few years ago ”, he explains to“ The Guardian “.

Living in a small English town with his wife and two children, trapped by the pandemic, Hartnett seems to want to erase the blockbuster phase from memory, although he remembers with special affection the first major role in the cult film. “The Virgin Suicides”.

“It breaks my heart to realize that so much time has passed. He was a child, he was 19 years old. Making this movie was like joining a group of friends trying to do a project. I think I keep looking for an experience like this every time I make a new movie, ”he admits.

A powerful icon

He arrived in Hollywood in 1997, through an arts agency who discovered him in a series of plays. As soon as he landed in California he tried to grab whatever he could. He even did four auditions a day.

“Every time we went there we would get an affirmative call, which is very unusual. In addition, the casting directors called other colleagues to tell them they had to meet him. It’s a huge buzz that you just can’t buy in Hollywood. It’s a blessing from heaven, “Agent Nancy Kremer told” Vanity Fair. “

In just four years, the doors have opened to the dream of 99% of actors: a proposal to take on the role of protagonist in the blockbuster of the year. A Michael Bay production that involved a dizzying budget, a love triangle with Kate Beckinsale and Ben Affleck, in a luxury cast with Cuba Gooding Jr., Michael Shannon and Alec Baldwin.

Contrary to what one might expect, Hartnett’s first instinct was not to pick up the quill and ask where he should sign. “I didn’t necessarily want things to change a lot. He was happy with the level of fame he had achieved and the type of roles he was winning. At the same time, I asked myself, “Am I just afraid that when I do Pearl Harbor, I fall into a category that I might not be prepared for?” In the end, I decided to accept the role, because the refusal would always be based on fear. Then that role defined me, which meant I was absolutely right to be afraid of what might happen.

Had his big role alongside Ben Affleck and Kate Beckinsale

The film was recorded, released and the madness began. Everyone wanted to talk to the new young star with a shy smile and big eyes. Naked photoshoots were scheduled, speculation about his love life, a paparazzi ride chasing him everywhere.

“Do you know what’s funny?” It had nothing to do with the way I lived life at that time (…) When I was younger it was important for me to realize what kind of character I was, what I wanted for my life , how I wanted to format my life without so much control. I did it and today I feel comfortable with the way I am and with the fame that I have, ”he tells“ Variety ”.

He remembers the day he was on the cover of “Vanity Fair” in a daring shoot where he appears half-naked. “Was there a quote from me in the room or was it just people saying how sexy I was?” People started to get a little irritated with me after that. They really felt that I had been thrown at them. It was a very strange time, ”he recalls.

A complicated relationship with fame

As soon as he signed the paper connecting him to “Pearl Harbor,” the phone calls and advice kept coming. Not everyone has good news, at least according to Hartnett.

“Josh is going to be very famous, very quickly, and he’s going to run the risk of becoming the Backstreet Boys, personified as one man, for 15 year old girls with hormones who jump. You are particularly at risk because it is so beautiful. I suspect he will find this scenario overwhelming. It’s breathtaking and awe-inspiring, but also a bit bizarre, ”Ben Affleck commented of his co-star’s instant fame.

When Hartnett was announced as the protagonist of “Pearl Harbor,” he only had four films released. It was an absolute novelty.

“I guarantee you this kid will become a movie star,” said Michael Bay. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer agreed.

“I always tell you that when this movie comes out, your life will change. He says he knows, but he doesn’t know. You have no idea what’s to come. There will be women and people running after him for an autograph. I remember being kicked out, me and Tom Cruise, it was amazing. We had to hide in a parking lot. The same will happen to you. And he will regret it, ”he explained.

Today he lives in England with his wife and actress Tamsin Egerton

The clash with Hollywood

Like it or not, Hartnett was every studio and director’s dream. The invitation came to him to be the protagonist of Superman’s return to theaters, in the 2006 film directed by Bryan Singer. As an actor who loves to think about and immerse himself in the characters, he created his own vision of who Clark Kent would be.

“I had this idea that because I live in a world where he can’t touch anything without the object flying across the room, [o Super-Homem] he would almost be afraid of himself and his power. He didn’t know what it was like to be Superman anymore. The fear was so great that he had become almost castrated from the experience of living on Earth, where things can explode just by looking at them, ”he recalls. The studio didn’t like the idea.

“They didn’t want such a fear-based character as the central protagonist of the film.” Without understanding, Hartnett decided to forget about the project and move on.

Around the same time, his name was on the short list of actors Christopher Nolan would like to have in the lead role of his Batman trilogy. It is said in Hollywood that in director’s order, Hartnett was ahead of Christopher Bale, who would shine as a superhero.

Rumors were circulating everywhere that Hartnett had done the unthinkable and turned down the role everyone wanted. Rumors were circulating everywhere, from backstage at studios to encounters at Hollywood’s tallest domes. According to him, he only spoke informally with Nolan, but nothing progressed. Too late.

Trying to escape the labeling to which great talent so often falls, he decides to dodge blockbusters and bet on more modest films which he believes could help him escape the prison in which he felt trapped.

Ridley Scott’s “Black Hawk Down” (2001) was his last blockbuster

“They looked at me as if they had bitten the hand of someone who had given me food. It was none of those things. He didn’t do it out of rebellion or out of sheer disobedience. People wanted to make me an accessible and friendly brand, but I didn’t like the idea of ​​playing the same character over and over again. So I widened, I tried to find smaller films that I could be a part of in the process. I destroyed all the bridges I had built with the studios because I was not participating in them. Our goals were not the same.

Twenty years later, he doesn’t regret the decision. Work continues to arrive at a good pace. In the summer he published “Most Wanted”, where he plays a Canadian journalist who investigates the strange circumstances of a drug addict’s detention in Thai prisons. He appeared on the comedy series “Die Hart” alongside Kevin Hart and John Travolta, and is set to appear for James Franco’s new film, “The Long Home,” as well as a place in the cast of the Guy Ritchie’s next bombshell, is expected to arrive in 2021.

When it comes to fame, he’s always had a very clear vision, like the one he launched in 2001, still filming the recordings of what would become his second and possibly last big blockbuster, “Black Hawk Down “. “This is the question of real movie stars, something I will never have. When they walk into a room, it’s all about them. They know it, as do the rest of the population. I like to fly under the radar. Or at least that’s what I’m trying to do.