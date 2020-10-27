Crash Bandicoot: on the run! will be released for Android and iOS in 2021

Available for pre-booking since July of this year, the game Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! had officially revealed by King, a more limited prediction on when the game will be made available to fans of the classic character franchise which gained notoriety when it was released on PlayStation in 1996.

According to the new teaser revealed by the developer yesterday, the game will be made available for Android and iOS in the North American spring, that is to say between the months of March and June of next year, thus giving an accurate estimate. of its arrival on smartphones and tablets with both systems.

Along with the official announcement, the App Store also disclosed an estimated release date, with March 25, 2021 being directly cited for its delivery, which would make sense considering the period King indicated for arrival. . .

However, it is worth reinforcing it whenever the date displayed in the Apple store may not be the actual availability of the game, and may still be postponed or anticipated when it arrives, depending on the interests of the developer and also, the maturity of the project in question.

As for the configurations, we also have confirmed news, revealed in the same App Store as to run the title, devices with iOS 10.0 or higher will be considered eligible, for example devices such as iPhone 5S , iPad Air, iPod Touch. and more.

As for Android, the information is considerably more limited, with only revealed that the game will require a device with at least Android 5.0 Lollipop or higher, it is not clear what hardware is considered capable of running the title (although maybe close to the requirements of games like Super Mario Run, Temple Run and Subway Surfers).