🔎 Cosmology – Definitions and Explanations

introduction

Image of the cosmic diffuse background, an important object of investigation in modern cosmology, captured by the WMAP satellite.

Cosmology is the branch of astrophysics (astrophysics (from the Greek astro = star and physics = physics) is an interdisciplinary branch of astronomy, mainly concerned with physics and the study of the properties of objects of …) The universe ( the universe is the set of everything that exists and the laws that govern it.) as a physical system (physics (from the Greek φυσις, nature)) is etymologically the “science of nature” “. In a sense … ).

Since the 18th century, cosmology (cosmology is the branch of astrophysics that studies the universe as a physical system) has emancipated itself from metaphysics and theology: the distinction between scientific cosmology, the object (generally denotes the word object (from the Latin objectum, 1361) an entity that is defined in a three-dimensional space, has a precise function and that can be denoted by a verbal designation (it is defined by …) of this article and religious cosmology is discussed in the next paragraph. The other paragraphs deal with angle (In geometry, the general notion of angle is rejected in several related concepts.) Modern scientific cosmology.

The concept of the universe has evolved over the course of history. While the earth (earth is the third planet in the solar system in order of increasing distance from the sun and fourth in order of increasing size and mass. This is the …) was generally considered to be a fixed point (in mathematics for a map for a Set E in itself is an element x of E a fixed point of f if f (x) = x.) (Geocentric theory defended by Aristotle (in ancient Greek) iechριστοτέλης / Aristotélês) is a Greek philosopher born in Stagire …) and Ptolemy. During the Renaissance, the idea arose that our planet (a planet is a celestial body that orbits the sun or another star on earth) the universe and sufficient mass for its gravity to keep it in hydrostatic equilibrium … ) did not occupy a privileged position in the universe (Copernican principle) and were certainly not in its center. It was from the 17th century that the first instruments of observation (observation is the action of attentive observation of phenomena, without the desire to modify them, by appropriate means of investigation and investigation. Joy explains the very large participation …) Astronomers have emerged (Galileo’s astronomical telescope (Galileo or Galileo Galilei (born February 15, 1564 in Pisa and died January 8, 1642 in Arcetri near Florence)) 17th-century Italian physicist and astronomer best known for having laid the foundation stone …), then the telescope (a telescope (from the Greek tele means “far” and skopein means “look, see”)) is an optical instrument that allows you to increase the …) of Isaac (ISAAC is an algorithm for generating pseudorandom numbers that became public domain in 1996. Its author, Bob Jenkins, designed it to be secure enough to be used in cryptography . This …) Newton) so that the c osmos, and about its structure, then from the twentieth century to ponder its history and development.

Scientific and Religious Cosmologies

Cosmologies are divided into two groups: One distinguishes scientific cosmologies from religious cosmologies.

Until we have the optical proof (optics is the branch of physics that deals with light, electromagnetic radiation, and their relationship to vision.) Earth orbit in the 18th century (with the discovery of the aberration of stars by James Bradley) was that Cosmology is still part of metaphysics. In the classification of Christian Wolff (1729) it was actually one of the three disciplines of “special metaphysics” alongside theology (God) and psychology (soul).

Scientific cosmologies are inherently faced with the scientific method (the scientific method is referred to as the set of cannons that direct or must direct the process of producing scientific knowledge, whether …) and are designed to be such as satisfactory theories that are best reconciled with observations at a given point in time (in information technology, a date is a basic description of a thing, a transaction, an event, etc. that is often coded). . As the quality of the observations improves, the theories are periodically refined to take them into account as scientific and technological advances occur. In some cases, they can be abandoned in favor of other theories if the observations turn out to be inconsistent with them. The great paradigm shifts remain relatively rare in the history of cosmology (abandonment of geocentrism) (Geocentrism is an old and flawed physical model according to which the earth is stationary at the center of the universe. This theory comes from antiquity and was particularly developed by Aristotle and ..) defended in favor of heliocentrism (heliocentrism is a physical theory that places the sun in the center of the universe or depending on the variants of the solar system alone. more modern ideas, the sun is not …), discovery of interstellar distance scales, the structure the Milky Way (the Milky Way (also called “our galaxy” or sometimes simply “the galaxy”) with a capital letter) is the name of the galaxy …) and the expansion of the universe). Less drastic modifications of a given theory (the word theory comes from the Greek word theorein, which means “to contemplate, observe, investigate”. In everyday language a theory is an idea or a knowledge …) are given more often (additions to cosmic inflation ( Cosmic inflation is a cosmological model that fits into the Big Bang paradigm, in which a region of the universe that includes the observable universe has undergone a very violent phase of expansion that ….), Dark matter (in astrophysics refers to dark matter, translation from the English dark matter, on apparently undetectable matter that is used to take into account effects …) and energy (in common sense, energy refers to anything that enables work to be done, heat, To generate light and movement.) Black, for example, according to the standard model of cosmology).

Religious cosmologies for their part are the fruit (in botany the fruit is the plant organ that protects the seed. Angiosperms are characterized by the succession of the flower through transformation of the stamp. The …) of the basic texts of a given religion. These cosmologies generally show a deep coherence with the other basic principles of this religion, particularly with morality, ethics and metaphysics. The question of whether the universe is the product of divine creation is discussed further. Religious cosmologies today do not pretend to build scientific theories or force any confirmation of the physical structure of the universe. Rather, they are viewed as a social representation that can be shared by the community of followers of a particular religion. Consequently, and in order to avoid confusion, they must have a certain character of stability over time (time is a concept developed by humans to capture changes in the world), which avoids revision of outdated basic texts.

It is believed today that the (hermeneutical) interpretation of biblical texts must be considered from one point of view (the sight is the sense that makes it possible to observe and analyze the environment through the reception and the interpretation of rays of light.) Symbolic and not literally. The basic texts can also be adapted over time. The aim of exegesis is to find the right words (the passer genre was created in 1760 by the French zoologist Mathurin Jacques Brisson (1723-1806)), from ancient texts to their translation and interpretation in context (The context of an event includes the circumstances and conditions that surround it. The context of a word, phrase, or text includes the words that surround it. The concept of context is traditionally derived from …) contemporary. Thus, one can see that certain cosmological passages of the Bible that were so controversial in the 17th century (see the Galileo affair and the question of heliocentrism) have been reformulated in a less confusing version. In addition, the biblical passages generally deal with the earth and its inhabitants or with the “heavens”, while scientific cosmology examines the cosmos as a whole (in set theory, a set intuitively refers to a collection of objects (the elements of the whole), ” a lot that can be …), our galaxy (A galaxy in cosmology is a collection of stars, gas, dust and dark matter, and sometimes contains a supermassive black hole in its center.), the Milky Way being just one galaxy among many is.

Some radical religious deny the only symbolic interpretation, claiming that the truthfulness of religious texts is a given fact and the cosmology they describe is also true. These religious people therefore criticize aspects of scientific cosmology that contradict their religious cosmology. In some cases, they can deny the relevance of a scientific study that is not going in the right direction (SENS (Strategies for Engineered Negligible Senescence) is a scientific project that aims to radically extend human life expectancy. A continuing development that ranging from the slowing of aging, …) their religious cosmology to the demand for teaching (teaching (from the Latin “insignis”, remarkable, marked with a sign, excellent)) is a practice of education that aims to increase knowledge one …) to be developed by one on the same basis (see creationism). This stance is unanimously considered unscientific by physicists and is generally rejected by the vast majority of moderate practitioners of these religions.

The question of the origin of the world (the word world can denote 🙂 is also addressed in philosophy by cosmogony (among the very many traditional reports, those relating to the origins of the world, gods or institutions often belong to the category of myths, Ideal figures and timeless models have …). It develops various cosmological concepts, for example in the philosophy of Kant.