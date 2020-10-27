With a New Face: Samsung Updates Bixby Assistant, Applies Improvements to Its Appearance

In early October, Samsung started removing some augmented reality features from Bixby Vision, leading some users to believe this was the first step towards a slow process of shutting down their digital assistants.

However, it seems that it is not even in the plans of the South Korean company. Indeed, the eastern giant has started to implement an update to its application that will give it a completely redesigned look, in order to merge minimalist visuals with what is already offered in the application.

The first step was to minimize the main screen of the app. Before, when accessing Bixby, the entire screen was taken up by the application interface. Now, however, only the bottom of the screen is used by the wizard. In addition, it has a visual transition effect for the rest of the display with transparency aspects, which gradually shows the background of the previous screen.

The novelty was discovered by a user on the Reddit forum, who posted a video of the new Bixby in action. As you can see in the image above, the icon for giving voice command has also been changed and moved from the traditional circle to a horizontal bar, which can “stretch” when the user gives their command. the assistant then “turns” as it processes the information.

Additionally, Bixby’s small bottom bar now gives way to two other icons, which are on either side of the main bar. On the left is a keyboard for entering text commands. On the right, you can find the icon to redirect the user to the assistant home screen.

New wizard features are present in Bixby version 3.0 and reach both One UI 2.1 and One UI 2.5 users. It’s important to note, however, that this update is being released gradually, so it may take some time before everyone has access to the news.