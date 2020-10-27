📰 How mechanical restrictions limit the effectiveness of chemotherapy

The compressive stresses to which solid tumors are exposed reduce cell proliferation, which limits the effectiveness of chemotherapy drugs. This has been shown by researchers at LAAS-CNRS in vitro in cancer (cancer is a disease characterized by unusually high cell proliferation in normal body tissues, so the survival of the latter is …) of the pancreas (the pancreas is an abdominal organ , a gland attached to the digestive tract (retroperitoneal, behind the stomach, in front of and above the kidneys …). These results, which suggest new therapeutic strategies, are published in the journal Physical Review Letters.

© LAAS-CNRS



Among the cellular mechanisms that can induce resistance to cancer treatment with chemotherapy (chemotherapy is the use of certain chemicals to treat a disease. It’s a treatment technique in its own right like surgery. The first …) is the role of mechanical stress on one Tumors (The term tumor (from the Latin tumere, swelling) in medicine means an increase in the volume of a tissue that is clearly delineated without specifying the cause.) Solid is still bad including. Compression restrictions due to the interaction (An interaction is an exchange of information, effects or energy between two agents within a system. It is a mutual action that requires entry into contact with subjects.) Between the tumor and the tissue surrounding it strong influence on the physiology (physiology (from the Greek φύσις, Phusis, nature and λόγος, logos, study, science) the role, functioning and organization …) of cells. LAAS-CNRS researchers studied the influence of compressive stress on the effectiveness of a chemotherapy drug for treating pancreatic cancer, gemcitabine. They therefore observed the effect of gemcitabine on an in vitro model (in vitro (Latin: “in the glass”) means a test in a tube or more generally outside the living organism or the cell. An example is the in vitro test Fertilization (IVF). For …) tumor, first without mechanical stress, then by enclosing the cells in an elastic matrix, which then exerts compression on the tumor as cells multiply.

These tests have shown that an in vitro tumor with no mechanical limitations is much more responsive to treatment. Several phenomena could explain this difference: for example, compression can prevent the therapeutic agent (therapeutics (from the Greek therapeuein to heal) is the part of medicine that studies and uses the treatment of diseases). or change the effect on cells. To identify the mechanism that limits the effectiveness of treatment under pressure (Pressure is a fundamental physical term. It can be thought of as a force relating to the surface to which it is applied.) Mechanical (In everyday parlance, Mechanics is the domain of machines, engines, vehicles, organs (gears, pulleys, belts, crankshafts, gear shafts, …), the researchers developed a mathematical model (A mathematical model is a translation of reality in order to apply the tools, Techniques and mathematical theories based on it, then generally reversed the translation of …) cell proliferation.This model makes it possible to predict the results actually obtained by the experiment (L ‘Experimentation is a scientific method that consists in the validity test a hypothesis through repeated experiments and obtain quantitative data that …) show that the mechanical stress of compression reduces the proliferation of cells, which leads to a reduced efficiency of the molecule (A molecule is an electrically neutral chemical arrangement of at least two atoms that can exist in the free state and that represent the most small amount of …) therapeutic.

Since most solid tumors are exposed to pressure loads, these results suggest a new therapeutic avenue which would be to either control the loads created by the environment (The environment is everything that surrounds us. A range of natural and artificial elements in which human life unfolds, with the challenges …) of the tumor or the way cells react to these restrictions in order to optimize the effectiveness of chemotherapy. The LAAS team is now working in collaboration with their colleagues from Inserm to better understand how mechanical compression of cells reduces their proliferation.

References

The mechanical control of cell proliferation increases resistance to chemotherapy drugs

IF Rizzuti, P. Mascheroni, S. Arcucci, Z. Ben-Mériem, A. Prunet, C. Barentin, C. Rivière (In hydrography, a river is a stream that flows under the influence of gravity and that flows into another River or flowing into a river, as opposed to the river that flows into the sea according to this terminology …), H. Delanoë-Ayari, H. Hatzikirou, J. Guillermet-Guibert, and M. Delarue.

Phys. Rev. Lette. 125, 128103 (September 2020)

https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevLett.125.128103

Did you like this article? Would you like to support us? Share and / or comment on it with your friends on social media. This will encourage us to post more similar topics!