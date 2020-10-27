We’ve already seen Borat’s new movie – it’s even more disgusting than you might imagine

However, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” is a necessary work these days and deserves a close look.

Borat hasn’t changed much, the world has changed.

The thing is quite capable of being different for children today, but those who have been here for a long time still remember some syrups that tormented childhood. And it is very likely that you have heard the horror stories of those who had to take cod liver oil. It was like this: a spoon, cover your nose, close your eyes and swallow. So disgusting, but he had to be there.

There are movies like this: They’re not necessarily a great thing to watch, but they do have time to be seen. In the case of this “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”, it is now. Coronavirus, US elections and conspiracy theories are the backdrop to a hastily and secretly filmed film. We suspect the film will not age well. So the ideal is to grab him now and accept that for every scene that makes him laugh, there is another in which he cannot avoid a certain frown.

14 years ago, Sacha Baron Cohen filled the cinemas, all to see the Kazakh journalist. There was an almost ideological limit to humor here: how far are we willing to go for a joke? More chaotic, but also more fluid, it was the kind of humor that was not for everyone (like all humor, by the way). But there were two constant factors: shock and surprise.

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” is the possible sequel, where there is less shock and less surprise. The result is immediate: there is less laughter and most, when they happen, are jokes that take longer to happen. The fault lies in the circumstances, which both joke on the hammer (there is no mankini but there is a maskini) and which are the reason for the whole movie.

The new film opens early showing his new limits: Borat walks the streets and is recognized everywhere. There are more disguises and less Borat. And on this side of the screen, we’re even more trying to figure out what seems to be brewing in this mock documentary.

To compensate for the times when there is less Borat and the absence of producer Azamat (Ken Davitian), we have Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova as a companion. As Borat’s daughter, it’s a revelation in how easily she steals some scenes and directs others on her own. She plays the role of a naive journalist when she sits down with Rudolph Giuliani, former New York mayor and Donald Trump’s lawyer. He makes a joke, puts his hand on the interviewee’s knee, leaving him with one of those uncomfortable smiles.

This follows the scene everyone talked about last week when the two go to a hotel room. Giuliani already has his hands on his pants when Borat bursts into the room. The scene itself has raised questions about Giuliani before but Sacha Baron Cohen has added more details in the meantime, in interviews. Like the fact that the famous attorney’s security guard inspected the hotel room before he and the alleged reporter entered.

The rest of the film’s plot also inevitably collides. There is an idea of ​​a common thread but in practice, we jump between different scenarios and figures to have the Borat spirit free. The mechanism is always the same: Borat says or does something horrible that can generate passivity or prejudices that arise.

This is how we discovered an influencer learning to be a Sugar Baby, a pastry chef writing anti-Semitic messages on cakes, a guy selling cages for women or we were confronted with a crowd humming to country music or a series of characters (journalists, Democrats, whatever) who should end up “confined to the Saudi”.

However, there are also small heroes. Like Judith, the Holocaust survivor who only shows compassion when Borat walks into a synagogue armed with all that is prejudiced against Jews. Or a young lady at one of those bizarre debutant balls, in which conservative parents present their teenage daughters as the cream of society.

At one point during this ball, Borat asks an old man who is there how much he paid for his daughter. $ 500, he said with a half-depraved laugh. A girl next door rolls her eyes and gives the guy a “that’s fucking disgusting”. It’s disgusting, she said, and speaks for all of us. Do you hear, Giuliani?

The film which opens Friday October 23 on Amazon Prime has a giant title: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”. The Amazon Prime streaming service is available in Portugal and costs € 5.99 per month, but you can always try a free trial.