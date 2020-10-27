iPhone 12: Apple Updates Internet Sharing and Offers 5 GHz Wi-Fi

Apple finally started selling the iPhone 12 line in physical stores. This means that many people only find out about some news of the devices after a certain period of use.

This is the case with the updated mobile hotspot of the four models. According to information published by Aaron Zollo, new devices from Apple are now capable of carrying the Internet using 5 GHz WiFi.

As much as this is great news, Apple didn’t even mention the update in its promotional materials or in the manual that came with the device. The only way to know if the functionality exists is to use the “Maximize Compatibility” option.

When the user activates the feature, iOS displays a disclaimer message:

Internet performance may be reduced for devices connected to your hotspot.

This can be explained very simply: “Maximize Compatibility” simply enables 2.4 GHz WiFi to allow older devices to receive Internet from the iPhone.

By using 5GHz WiFi, Apple ends up benefiting its users in countries where 5G is already a reality. Indeed, all the speed of the new connection will be transmitted by the iPhone hotspot.

Apple has not yet commented on the matter. Even so, the novelty is present in iOS and can be tested by any user.