TSG Hoffenheim extends contract with defender Posch | Free press

Zuzenhausen (AP) – Bundesliga club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim have extended the contract with Austrian national player Stefan Posch until June 30, 2024.

The 23-year-old defender has been part of the Europa League participant since 2015, where he has played 69 competitive games so far. “In recent years Stefan has made a remarkable development with us, going from academy talent to Bundesliga defender and senior national player in Austria,” said professional Hoffenheim boss Alexander Rosen, explaining the contract extension with Posch.