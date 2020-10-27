Business
Sugar Confectionery Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2026
The ‘Sugar Confectionery market’ research report fabricated by Market Study Report, LLC, is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.
The global sugar confectionery market size is anticipated to reach USD 69.5 billion by 2026, according to a new research. In 2017, the offline stores segment dominated the global sugar confectionery industry, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
Sugar Confectionery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Belgium
Russia
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Factors such as increase in per capita income, changes in consumer behavior, and rising trend of e-commerce are expected to accelerate the growth of sugar confectionery industry in the coming years. However, increasing health awareness, rising cases of obesity related diseases, and shift in trend towards consumption of low calorie food are expected to restrict the growth of the sugar confectionery industry. Increasing demand from developing nations, rising demand for organic and premium chocolate products, and growing trend of gifting confectionery products are factors expected provide numerous growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The increasing population in the region coupled with rising disposable income drives the market growth in the region. The increasing demand of Sugar Confectionery in the region is expected to be driven by growth in countries such as China, Japan, and India. The development in retail market, stable economic growth, and growing trend of using sugar confectionery as gifts supports the market growth in the region.
The well-known companies profiled in the sugar confectionery market analysis report include Nestle SA, Mondelez International, Perfetti Van Meller, Lindt & Sprungli, Hershey Food Corp, Ferrero Group, Mars Incorporated, Kraft Foods Co., WM Wrigley JR Company, and Haribo GmbH & Co. KG among others. These companies are consistently launching new products to enhance their offerings in the global sugar confectionery industry. With change in lifestyles, companies are innovating and introducing new products to cater the growing needs of the customers. Leading companies are also acquiring other companies, and enhancing their product offerings to improve their market reach. Acquisitions enable key players to increase their market potential in terms of geographic expansion and expansion of customer base.
A significant increase in population, changing eating habits, and rising disposable income drive the market growth. Other factors influencing the global sugar confectionery industry include growing inclination towards gifting of confectionery products, and investments by market players in promotional activities, advertising campaigns, and social media marketing. Improvement in lifestyle due to rise in income level, especially in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific, further fuels the market growth.
The report has segmented the global sugar confectionery market on the basis of type, distribution channel and region:
Sugar Confectionery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)
Hard-Boiled Sweets
Gums and Jellies
Caramels and Toffees
Medicated Confectionery
Others
Sugar Confectionery Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)
Offline Stores
Online Channels
Sugar Confectionery Market share by Major regions included:
United States
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1. Overview and Scope
1.1. Research goal & scope
1.2. Research assumptions
1.3. Research Methodology
1.3.1. Primary data sources
1.3.2. Secondary data sources
1.4. Key take-away
1.5. Stakeholders
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Definition
2.2. Market Segmentation
3. Sugar Confectionery Market Insights
3.1. Sugar Confectionery – Industry snapshot
3.2. Sugar Confectionery – Ecosystem analysis
3.3. Sugar Confectionery Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Sugar Confectionery – Market Forces
3.3.1.1. Sugar Confectionery Market Driver Analysis
3.3.1.2. Sugar Confectionery Market Restraint/Challenges analysis
3.3.1.3. Sugar Confectionery Market Opportunity Analysis
3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force
3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier
3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer
3.4.3. Threat of substitute
3.4.4. Threat of new entrant
3.4.5. Degree of competition
3.5. Sugar Confectionery Market PEST Analysis
3.6. Sugar Confectionery Market Value Chain Analysis
3.7. Sugar Confectionery Industry Trends
3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis
4. Sugar Confectionery Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2026 by Type
4.1. Key Findings
4.2. Hard-Boiled Sweets
4.3. Gums and Jellies
4.4. Caramels and Toffees
4.5. Medicated Confectionery
4.6. Others
5. Sugar Confectionery Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2026 by Distribution Channel
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Offline Stores
