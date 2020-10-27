Netflix may be given an option to play audio in the background

And Netflix doesn’t seem to be stalling in making new features available to users, as recently it was discovered in the streaming app’s code an option that may allow playback of audio present in streaming content. background.

This novelty can make the platform even more complete for those who wish to maintain seaworthiness on the phone or tablet while consuming specific content.

Obviously, this option might not be as appealing to those who are watching a movie or series for the first time, but it can help those who are already used to the marathon not to need to take a break every time they go. ‘an important message arrives on WhatsApp, for example.

Differentiated functionality was detected in version 7.79.1 of the application, where the code describes exactly what is done when content is minimized, giving the benefit of being able to focus on other actions to be taken.

Save your data by turning off the video and listening to your favorite shows.

New

The video is disabled, but you can continue to listen to the program while you are busy with other things.

There is still no forecast for the availability of the resource to users, but it is important to keep an eye out for future updates to see if the streaming service for movies and series can already play the content in. background.

So, dear reader, did you like the news? Say your opinion in the comments!