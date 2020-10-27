Ventirad SE-225-XT Black, a tower format and two 120 mm fans

ID-Cooling is marketing a new cooler, the SE-225-XT BLACK. It is a tower solution equipped with two 120 mm fans.

This SE-225-XT Black is a CPU cooling system. The tower type is equipped with two fans mounted in push-pull mode. The first draws in air and the second draws it backwards.

The device supports a wide variety of sockets including Intel LGA 2066, 2011, 1200, 115X, and AMD AM4 solutions. The maximum heat dissipation is 220 watts.

ID cooling SE-225-XT black venti wheel, details.

The architecture is based on five copper heat pipes that are in direct contact with the processor.

They transport heat to an aluminum fin assembly. The air passage is provided by two 120 mm PWM fans. They turbine between 700 and 1800 rpm for noise pollution between 15.2 and 35.2 dBA. At full throttle they provide an airflow of 76.16 CFM.

ID-TG25 thermal paste (10.5 W / mK) is offered as a bundle. With dimensions of 128 x 108 x 154 mm, this SE-225-XT Black is announced for € 39.99. It will be available in a few days.