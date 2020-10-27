Sci-Tech

Ventirad SE-225-XT Black, a tower format and two 120 mm fans

rej October 27, 2020

ID-Cooling is marketing a new cooler, the SE-225-XT BLACK. It is a tower solution equipped with two 120 mm fans.

This SE-225-XT Black is a CPU cooling system. The tower type is equipped with two fans mounted in push-pull mode. The first draws in air and the second draws it backwards.

ID cooling SE-225-XT Black fan

The device supports a wide variety of sockets including Intel LGA 2066, 2011, 1200, 115X, and AMD AM4 solutions. The maximum heat dissipation is 220 watts.

ID cooling SE-225-XT black venti wheel, details.

The architecture is based on five copper heat pipes that are in direct contact with the processor.

They transport heat to an aluminum fin assembly. The air passage is provided by two 120 mm PWM fans. They turbine between 700 and 1800 rpm for noise pollution between 15.2 and 35.2 dBA. At full throttle they provide an airflow of 76.16 CFM.

ID-TG25 thermal paste (10.5 W / mK) is offered as a bundle. With dimensions of 128 x 108 x 154 mm, this SE-225-XT Black is announced for € 39.99. It will be available in a few days.

rej

Related Articles

Active Messenger
October 27, 2020
2

Active Messenger Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report By Product Types, And Applications Forecast To 2025

October 15, 2020
6

Coded Lock Market Booming Worldwide with leading Players: Codelocks Ltd, Kwikset, Yale, LEHMANN, BorglocksBorg Locks (UK) Ltd, ASSA ABLOY, etc.

Electronic Design Automation Market
October 13, 2020
7

Smart Stadium Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2026 Ibm Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, Nec Technologies India Private Limited

Eutectic Al-Si Alloy
October 13, 2020
9

Global And United States 2020 Analysis of Eutectic Al-Si Alloy Market By Constellium, Rio Tinto Alcan, Alcoa Inc.

Close