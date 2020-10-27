Corrugated Boxes Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2027

Corrugated boxes market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 165.81 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 4.40% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Corrugated boxes market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the rising usages of product in food industry.

The growing demand of the high quality and safe packaging, increasing applications from electronics, logistics and packaging industry, rising usages of the corrugated boxes as it can be recycled and reused, increasing acceptance of online payments and favourable demographics are some of the factors which will likely to enhance the growth of the corrugated boxes market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, emergence of e-commerce industry along with rising preferences towards sustainable packaging and technological innovations which will further create various opportunities for the growth of the corrugated boxes market in the above mentioned period.

This corrugated boxes market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on corrugated boxes market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Corrugated Boxes Market Scope and Market Size

Corrugated boxes market is segmented on the basis of board type, material type, grade type, product type, end-use, printing ink, and printing technology. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of board type, corrugated boxes market is segmented into single-face board, single-wall board, double-wall board, and triple-wall board.

Based on material type, corrugated boxes market is segmented into virgin containerboard, and recycled containerboard.

On the basis of grade type, corrugated boxes market is segmented into liner, and others. Liner has been further segmented into kraftliner, testliner, and fluting medium. Both kraftliner and testliner has been further sub segmented into bleached and unbleached. Fluting medium has been further sub segmented into semi-chemical fluting, and recycled fluting.

Based on product type, corrugated boxes market is segmented into slotted box, folder box, folder box, telescope box, and die cut box.

On the basis of end-use, corrugated boxes market is segmented into food, beverages, electrical and electronics, textiles and apparels, tobacco, e-commerce, building and construction, homecare, automotive and allied industries, healthcare, personal care and cosmetics, chemicals and fertilizers. Food has been further segmented into processed food, fresh produce, dairy products, food grains, confectionery and bakery items, and other foods. Beverages have been further segmented into alcoholic, and non-alcoholic. Electrical and electronics have been further segmented into industrial, and consumer. Healthcare has been further segmented into pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Based on printing ink, corrugated boxes market is segmented into water-based ink, UV-curable-based ink, solvent-based ink, and hot-melt-based ink.

North America dominates the corrugated boxes market due to the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions along with growth of e-commerce and retail packaging industry in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest growth rate due to the rising number of applications in various industries such as electronics, food and beverages, and others in India, China, and Japan.

The countries covered in the corrugated boxes market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Competitive Landscape and Corrugated Boxes Market Share Analysis

Corrugated boxes market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to corrugated boxes market.

The major players covered in the corrugated boxes market report are Smurfit Kappa, International Paper., WestRock Company, Georgia-Pacific, LLC., Pratt Industries, Oji India Packaging Pvt. Ltd., DS Smith, Stora Enso, Mondi, Tat Seng, VPK Packaging Group, NELSON CONTAINER CORPORATION, Great Little Box Company Ltd., Hood Container Corporation, Acme Box Co. Inc., Wertheimer Box Corp., Shillington Box Company., BIG VALLEY PACKAGING, AD Incorporated, Shanghai Deding Packaging Material Co.,ltd., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Corrugated Boxes market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered. Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis. Corrugated Boxes Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution. Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value Corrugated Boxes market share, and production market share by type. Corrugated Boxes Market Size by Application: This section includes Corrugated Boxes market consumption analysis by application. Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Corrugated Boxes market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production. Corrugated Boxes Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Corrugated Boxes market value chain, and sales channel analysis. Corrugated Boxes Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.

