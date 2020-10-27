International

Galaxy S21 line can adopt new Samsung Blade display with symmetrical edges and no curves

rej October 27, 2020

Apparently, rumors and leaks are more and more certain. Following its idea of ​​reducing the lateral curves of the screen of its smartphones from this year, the Galaxy S21 line is expected to represent the first generation of the brand’s new high-performance devices with fully flat screens.

We’ve already seen renderings showing the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus with a screen without curved edges, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra appears to be the only model in the trio with a screen slightly bent to the sides, similar to the S20 Ultra. And now Samsung is registering a brand name for the new screens that will be used in its future flagship line.

Registered with the European Intellectual Property Agency (EUIPO), the new brand “Samsung Blade” has been registered by the manufacturer to name “flat screens” which will use OLED or LCD technology in the most varied devices.

The new Samsung Blade panels are expected to have glass similar to the Galaxy S20 FE, with subtle curvature on the sides, without bending the screen itself and keeping the glass flat, called 2.5D, while the 3D glass is the one that drips. next to.

Despite the flat screen display, Samsung is unlikely to adopt a square design for its smartphones later this year, although this is almost inevitable now that the new iPhone 12 has hit the market and is expected to represent a new trend in design. of competing smartphones, returning to adopt a more square body.

More information on the Galaxy S21 family is expected to emerge in the coming weeks, as rumors suggest Samsung plans to anticipate the trio’s launch in January.

rej

