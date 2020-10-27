Samsung can keep up with Apple by removing earphones and charger from Galaxy S21 case

As much as it may seem like a mere copy of Apple’s strategy, Samsung can go a middle way as well. So the company can even remove the headphones, but it should offer the user the option of purchasing the Galaxy S21 with a wireless option from AKG.

The intention is to allow the user to choose whether they want the phone with or without accessories.

In the case of the charger, since the company has not yet decided the question, there is a good chance that the accessory will still be offered. However, that would be quite “basic”, something that requires the consumer to purchase an adapter separately to take advantage of the devices’ fast charging.

For now, Samsung does not officially comment on the matter. Additionally, we don’t know if this purported strategy will only be used on the company’s high-end devices. Thus, we stress that you must consider everything as a mere market rumor.

Has Apple started another trend in the market? Should Samsung follow the competitor’s lead? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.