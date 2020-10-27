Wind Turbine Casting Market 2020 | Outlook, Growth By Top Companies, Regions, Types, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecasts by 2026

Market Study Report introduced new title on “2020-2026 Global Wind Turbine Casting Market Report” from its database. The report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2026.

The global wind turbine casting market size is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2027.

Some of the key players in the market are Vestas, Suzlon, Goldwind, Sinovel, DHI DCW Group Co., SAKANA Group, Premier Heavy Engineering, SHW Casting Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, Global Castings, Riyue Heavy Industry Corporation Ltd., SEFORGE Elyria Foundry Company, LLC and Enercon Ltd. The key players in wind turbine castings industry have adopted the strategy of product innovation in order to gain competitive share in the global market.

In this reporthas segmented the wind turbine casting market report on the basis of product type, application and region

Wind Turbine Casting Product Type Outlook

Horizontal Axis Vertical Axis

Wind Turbine Casting Application Outlook

Onshore Offshore

Wind Turbine Casting Regional Outlook

North America S. Canada Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Asia Pacific India Japan China South Korea Latin America Brazil Mexico Colombia Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Israel UAE

The wind energy is the alternative energy of the conventional energy sources, as it primarily uses kinetic energy from wind and transforms it into electricity. The growth in awareness about the alternative energy sources among the leading end users to meet the industry standards and government standards.

Moreover, in general wind turbine are formed and manufactured to maintain its lifespan of 20 years. Considering the wind turbine, it has different components, including a tower, gearbox, mainframe, rotor blades, rotor bearings, generators, power converter, rotor hub, primary shaft, nacelle housing, and wires. Rotor hubs, axle pins, transformer, and main carriers are the primary components that go through casting. In a wind turbine, rotor hubs are cast parts and undergo heavy stress. Casting aids are ideally suited for the development of composite parts in elevated creep resistance.

The growth of the market is primarily influenced with the increase in favorable public measures to support the use of renewable energy sources and the need to reduce carbon footprints and emissions.

Moreover, the rapid urbanization combined with increasing construction industry has risen electricity demand, which in turn increase the demand for wind turbine. Such factors are raising the demand for the wind turbine casting in the global market during the forecast period.

Considering the current market scenario, the growing wind energy facilities are anticipated to generate the favorable needs in the market. The key countries such as the US, Germany, Japan, China, India, Brazil, the UK, and South Africa are increasing amount of offshore applications facilities, which further expected to enhance the market growth over the forecast time.

It is expected that the increase in demand for longer lifespan and reduced maintenance costs of wind turbine castings are expected to increase opportunities in the global market for the manufacturers in the coming years.

Based on product type, the horizontal axis segment is expected to account for the major share in the global market over the forecast period. Moreover, the high effectiveness and energy output are further anticipated to be the opportunity in the market for the manufacturers to invest in the research and development activities of the wind turbine castings in the forthcoming years. In addition to this, the onshore segment is also expected to hold significant share in the global wind turbine castings industry over the forecast period.

