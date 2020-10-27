Ana Rocha de Sousa’s award-winning film is most viewed in Portuguese cinemas

“Listen” won four awards at the prestigious Venice Film Festival.

The prestigious Venice Festival was enchanted by “Listen” and distinguished the film with the Lion of the future – Luigi De Laurentiis, for an amount of 100 thousand dollars (84.4 thousand euros). In total, Ana Rocha de Sousa’s film won four awards. Now the actress and director’s feature debut is in theaters in Portugal – and it’s a success.

According to data from the Cinema and Audiovisual Institute (ICA), the film was most viewed in theaters in Portugal between October 22 and 25. 9,594 spectators watched the premiere.

It was expected that “Listen” would not hit theaters until 2021, but it was expected and in just four days it reached the top of the list, ahead of the American film “Ava”, starring Jessica Chastain and John Malkovich , which represented 6885 spectators.

The 41-year-old filmmaker’s film is based on the true story of a Portuguese family who emigrated to the UK from social services removing their three youngest children on suspicion of child abuse.

The film has a Portuguese-British co-production and was shot in the vicinity of London with Portuguese and English actors, which include Lúcia Moniz, Ruben Garcia and Sophia Myles.