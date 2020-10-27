Xiaomi is testing the apps option horizontally for the MIUI 12 multitasking menu

While still distributing the final version of MIUI 12 to users of various devices, Xiaomi continues to make minor adjustments to its proprietary interface. The intention is to provide these improvements gradually in future updates.

This week, Chinese users found out that MIUI 12 launcher should change the multitasking page of the system a bit more. This is because the software must display open and recent applications in a horizontal format.

For those who don’t remember, MIUI 12 always made the carousel available in its vertical version and that bothered some people. Therefore, Xiaomi should now let the user choose the option that best matches their preferences.

See below that the novelty can be selected in the settings menu:

By using horizontal scrolling, Xiaomi also makes life easier for those who migrate from Android with little modification or even OxygenOS, for example.

As with other devices, the new multitasking menu is very easy to use. You can slide your finger up to close an app, or tap to keep it locked in memory.

For now, the novelty is still being tested with some users. Anyway, since the menu is already quite stable, Xiaomi will soon be able to release the novelty to everyone via a stable MIUI update.

What did you think of the improvement? Do you prefer a vertical or horizontal menu? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.