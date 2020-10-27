RTP1 program with João Paulo Rodrigues and Vera Fernandes has a premiere date

The new format aims to increase the station’s audience on Sunday afternoons.

It’s almost, almost there.

We already knew that João Paulo Rodrigues and Vera Fernandes would meet to take care of Sunday afternoons on RTP1. Now comes the news everyone wanted to know: the format is called “Hoje É Domingo” and its premiere is scheduled for November 1st.

“We don’t know anything, it’s a surprise! Only this opens on Sunday November 1, at 4 p.m., on our RTP. And what God wants ”, we can read in an Instagram post by João Paulo Rodrigues, which is accompanied by a video, this Monday, October 26.

According to RTP, unpredictability and surprise will be waiting for spectators on this day of the week. “We’ll never know what’s going to happen, who will show up or what amazing games and performances are reserved for each program.”

This will be João Paulo Rodrigues’ second job after his recent stint from SIC to RTP1. The first was the “100% Portuguese Mission” which led alongside actress Vera Kolodzig.