US releases license for Samsung to sell screens to Huawei again

However, Commerce’s text is again vague and will be used in future litigation. Indeed, it is still not possible to know if Samsung Display can sell next-generation OLED displays to the Chinese, as other companies in the supply chain are said to need the same authorization.

LG Display was also another company that applied for a special license from the United States to restock parts from Huawei. In fact, all companies ended up sending such requests to the Commerce Department. However, some receive different treatment, while others (Google and Qualcomm) wait in the end.

For now, Huawei or Samsung have not commented on the matter. Either way, this can already be seen as yet another victory for the Chinese manufacturer in the tumultuous China-US trade war.