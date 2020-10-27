International

US releases license for Samsung to sell screens to Huawei again

rej October 27, 2020

However, Commerce’s text is again vague and will be used in future litigation. Indeed, it is still not possible to know if Samsung Display can sell next-generation OLED displays to the Chinese, as other companies in the supply chain are said to need the same authorization.

LG Display was also another company that applied for a special license from the United States to restock parts from Huawei. In fact, all companies ended up sending such requests to the Commerce Department. However, some receive different treatment, while others (Google and Qualcomm) wait in the end.

For now, Huawei or Samsung have not commented on the matter. Either way, this can already be seen as yet another victory for the Chinese manufacturer in the tumultuous China-US trade war.

rej

Related Articles

October 21, 2020
26

Minicom secretary strengthens Bolsonaro’s role in 5G decision

October 21, 2020
15

Workable Strategies for Patient Intake Software Market with Profiling Global Key Players by 2027| AdvancedMD, DrChrono, NextGen Healthcare, Kareo, Bizmatics, CareCloud Charts, Aprima, WebPT, RxNT, ChiroTouch

October 22, 2020
14

Impact of Covid-19 on Particle Board Market 2020-2028 – Boise Cascade, Roseburg, Lampert Lumber, D&R Henderson Pty Ltd, UPM, Kronospan-worldwide, etc.

October 23, 2020
50

PUBG Mobile: LinkedIn recruiting may have revealed gaming’s return to India

Close