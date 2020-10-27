Report: Matheus Cunha before the extension to Hertha BSC | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – According to a media report, Matheus Cunha faces an extension of his contract with Hertha BSC. As reported by broadcaster Sky, the 21-year-old offensive player is set to extend his contract, which is already in effect until 2024, by one year.

Conditions for him would have to be improved, in exchange Hertha would establish an exit clause of one million. The Brazilian moved from RB Leipzig to Bundesliga club Berlin this winter and convinced last season.

This season, Cunha has not been able to build on those achievements, especially after his first nomination to the Brazilian national team. Before the start of the season, there was speculation about a possible move to Paris Saint-Germain. Cunha or the club have yet to comment on a new contractual situation.