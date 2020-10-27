Redmi K30S formalized in China with a 144 Hz screen and turbocharged specifications

After many rumors and speculations, Xiaomi has finally made the new Redmi K30S official in China. The device brings a number of powerful specifications and is just a redesigned Mi 10T for the Chinese market.

So we have the same 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with FHD + resolution and a notch to accommodate the front camera. In addition, another major highlight is the presence of content support with a refresh rate of 144Hz.

The processor of the new Redmi K30S is the Snapdragon 865, which works with just 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage. The memory combination is the biggest difference between the K30S and the international Mi 10T, without a MicroSD card slot.





As for the cameras, the main lens is 64 MP and comes with a 13 MP wide angle lens and 5 MP macro. The selfie sensor has 20 MP.

The Redmi K30S has a digital player on the side, a WiFi 6 connection, Bluetooth 5, 5G and uses the USB-C port

Finally, there is a battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh with a fast charge of 33W and Android 10 running under the MIUI interface.

Technical specifications

6.67 “IPS LCD display, Full HD + resolution and 20: 9 aspect ratio Panel with circular notch and 144Hz refresh rate Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset 8 GB of 128 GB LPDDR5 RAM or 256 GB of UFS storage 3.1 Front camera 20 MP Three rear cameras Main sensor 64 MP, size f / 1.89 and 1 / 1.7 “13 MP sensor with wide angle lens and 123 ° field of view 5 MP sensor with macro lens Battery 5000mAh Support for 33W fast charging Side biometric reader built into Android 10 power button under MIUI 12 interface

Price and availability

According to Xiaomi, official sales of the new Redmi K30S officially begin on Singles Day in China, namely November 11. Here are the official prices:

8 GB + 128 GB – 2599 yuan (~ R $ 2176) 8 GB + 256 GB – 2799 yuan (~ R $ 2344)

What did you think of the new Redmi K30S? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.