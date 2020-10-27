📰 The incredible speed of synaptic transmission captured in photos

There are things that we think we know well because we’ve been talking about them for years or even decades, but a simple study will let you know the real extent. It does this via synaptic transmission by reading the article Synaptic Vesicles That Temporarily Dock to Refill Release Sites, published in the journal Nature Neuroscience last September.



The study’s lead authors, Grant F. Kusick and Shigeki Watanabe of the Johns Hopkins University Medical School in the United States, used an imaging technique (imaging consists first of all of the production and trading of physical images that represent beings or things. Cellular production, called “Zap-and-Freeze” to analyze the chemical transmission between two neurons.For her it was of particular interest to understand how the synaptic vesicles that fuse with the membrane of the synaptic button (synaptic buttons are the ends of the terminal Arborization of a neuron) (the tip of the axon), releasing neurotransmitters in the synaptic fissure are reformed so that the neuron (a neuron or nerve cell is an excitable cell that forms the basic functional unit of the nervous system. The term “neuron” was used in the vocabulary introduced …) is ready for the next nerve impulse, several tens or so r a few hundred nerve impulses per second (Seconde is the feminine of the adjective second that comes immediately after the first or is added to something identical. The second is a unit of measurement of time, the second of the arc is a …) can actually arrive at the end of an axon (an axon, or nerve fiber, is the long, thin, cylindrical extension of a neuron that conducts electrical impulses outside of the axons are in fact the main lines …) and this implies the extremely rapid reformation of a set (set is a generic term in metrology (number, set); scalar, vector, number of objects or d (another way of determining the value of a Collection or group of things to name.) Adequate synaptic vesicles that contain the neurotransmitters.

However, we have never been able to visually observe these dynamics (the word dynamics is often used to denote or qualify what is relative to motion. It can be used as 🙂 ultrafast excretion and reconstruction of the vesicle pool synaptics await to be eliminated. And this was achieved with this “Zap-and-Freeze” technique, which makes it possible to stimulate neurons in vitro (In vitro (Latin: “in the glass”) means a test in a tube or more generally outside the living organism or the cell. An example is fertilization …) and then freezing a number (the concept of number in linguistics is discussed in the article “Grammatical Number”.) Milliseconds after stimulation (A stimulation is a physical or chemical event that activates one or more receptor cells in the body. The cell translates the stimulation into an action potential that is transmitted by …), which then allows to view this “snapshot” under an electron microscope (An electron microscope is a type of microscope, the one Beam of electron particles used to illuminate a sample and create a very magnified image of it. Microscopes …), tool only (A. Tool is a fina ized object that is used by a living being with the aim of increasing its natural efficiency in action. This increase means that …) as small as synaptic neuron vesicles can see.

The speed of the phenomenon that emerges from the pictures in the study is, of course, astonishing. But it is the details of the various phases of these ultrafast phenomena that these photographs reveal that have really enriched our knowledge of synaptic transmission. So it seems that at all (the whole, which is understood as the whole of what exists, is often interpreted as the world or the universe.) At the moment there are only a few vesicles that are located near the membrane of the end button of the Axon ready to merge with the arrival of a nerve impulse. Immediately after the arrival of a nerve impulse, the number of vesicles decreases by 40%. So that after 2-3 action potentials this excretable vesicle stock is practically exhausted.

However, the photos showed that just 14 milliseconds after the arrival of an action potential, new vesicles are being recruited in the region, waiting for fusion (in physics and metallurgy, fusion is the passage of ‘a body from solid to liquid. For a pure body, that is, for a substance made up of all identical molecules that …) “(the” docked pool “in English). However, this mobilization seems to be temporary, as these vesicles are either removed from the release area or merge with the membrane within a certain time (a delay is, according to the Wiktionary, “a time that is allowed to do or to do something”. After this period, we have to perform a certain task. “) at most 100 milliseconds (i.e. one tenth of a second) These results show how fast and flexible (graphically) synaptic transmission is.

And this fusion and reformation of synaptic vesicles, as mentioned, happens ten or even hundreds of times per second for thousands upon thousands of neurons connected to thousands of 86 billion in your brain (the brain) which is the main organ of the central nervous system of animals . The brain processes information from the senses, controls many body functions, including voluntary motor skills, and …) …

