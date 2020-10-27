Seifert: no early exit before 2022 at DFL | Free press

Berlin (AP) – Christian Seifert does not want to leave the German Football League prematurely. “Of course, I will fully devote myself to the tasks that will arise until the expiry of my contract,” said the 51-year-old from “Bild”.

The manager will leave DFL after his contract expires on June 30, 2022. “I have never liked statements from some professional players like ‘I am ready to fulfill my contract’. Because when I have a contract, I’m not ready, I signed it. So it’s right that I do it – no matter what happens on the path. This is my very clear understanding, ”said the CEO of the DFL, who will be leaving in 20 months.

A change to the German Football Association “in any role that I definitely rule out,” Seifert said. The 51-year-old recently resigned from the DFB presidential committee. This decision had nothing to do with the current tense situation at the DFB, Seifert justified this approach. “It is clear that the DFB is in troubled waters right now,” said the manager. In addition, he had “expressed his point of view very clearly” during the DFB executive committee meeting.

Seifert is also not aiming for a job at a football club. “It wouldn’t be the new professional chapter I’m aiming for,” said the football career changer. The 51-year-old, who has gained a lot of visibility in the Corona crisis, would train his successor “if you will”. “This is how my predecessor Wilfried Straub did it to me in 2005,” he said. “The way you start a job, fill it in and eventually quit it also says something about a person. I aspire to complete it as professionally as I have worked for the LDF over the years. “