Cocoa and Chocolate Market 2020 Strategic Assessment – Mars Inc, Nestle S.A., ADM, Bunge

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Cocoa Processing Company Ltd., Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland, Blommer Chocolate, Barry CallebMars Inc, Nestle S.A., ADM, Bungeaut, Cemoi, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Puratos Group, Olam International Limited, , Indcresa, JB Foods Limited, Plot Enterprise Ghana Ltd, Dutch Cocoa, Olam International, Touton S.A., BD Associates Ghana Ltd., Niche Cocoa Industry Ltd. among other domestic and global players.

Cocoa and chocolate market is expected to reach USD 74.39 billion by 2027 growing at a rate of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing demand for fair-trade chocolates and the consumer’s inclination towards healthy snacking are the factors for the cocoa and chocolate market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Wide range of products and brand portfolio along with well-established brands, health benefits associated with cocoa and chocolate products, introduction of new flavors, increasing usage of cocoa due to its antioxidant content are some of the factors that will likely to accelerate the growth of the cocoa and chocolate market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. On the other hand, low penetration rate in burgeoning countries and the increasing usage of chocolates as a functional food will further create new opportunities for the cocoa and chocolate market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Changing consumer’s preferences and availability of counterfeit products will hinder the growth of cocoa and chocolate market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Chocolate Type (Dark, White, Filled, Milk),

Cocoa Type (Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Liquor),

Application (Confectionary, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage),

Distribution Channel (Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders, Dealers),

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

Cocoa and chocolate market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to cocoa and chocolate market.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Cocoa and Chocolate Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Cocoa and Chocolate market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Cocoa and Chocolate market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Cocoa and Chocolate market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Cocoa and Chocolate Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

