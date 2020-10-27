Industries

Global Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Research Report 2020 | CircleBack Lending, Zopa Limited, SoFi, Peerform, Lending Club, Kiva, and more

The latest report published by Zeal Insider provides an in-depth analysis on the Peer-to-Peer Lending Market with actual market values for the years 2018 and 2019 along with forecast for a period from 2020 to 2028. Thereby, the report provides historic market figures for the years 2018 and 2019 and offers an insight into the impact of COVID-19 on the Peer-to-Peer Lending market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. The purpose of this study is to provide a detailed overview on the Peer-to-Peer Lending market in pre-COVID-19 conditions and further provide information of how the market has changed since the onset of the pandemic.

Key players profiled in the report includes:
CircleBack Lending, Zopa Limited, SoFi, Peerform, Lending Club, Kiva

The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the Peer-to-Peer Lending market covering several aspects such as market dynamics, growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, challenges and recent developments in the market. The study has been collated based on exhaustive secondary research after studying numerous industry publications, government reports, company news and press releases. Further, these findings are backed by detailed primary research after interviewing numerous key opinion leaders, market participants, end-users and various other stakeholders in the Peer-to-Peer Lending market.

The research report provides a detailed analysis on the Peer-to-Peer Lending market segmented on the basis of type, application, end-use and geography. Thereby, the report aims to provide granular information on the performance of various product types based on its applications and end-use across key market countries across the world. The idea behind the report is to provide its audience with actionable insights on which market segments are more profitable currently and others which offer growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

The report provides a detailed competitive landscape including company profiles for leading market participants in the Peer-to-Peer Lending market. Some of the details included in the company profile are product/service offering, financial information, business strategies and recent developments, among others. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth company mapping based on their market share, revenues, growth and geographic presence. Thereby, the report includes a detailed analysis of various companies operating across the globe. Leading companies covered in the report include CircleBack Lending, Zopa Limited, SoFi, Peerform, Lending Club, Kiva, among others.

Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Segmentation:

The report offers in-depth analysis of the Peer-to-Peer Lending market based on various segments such as type, application and end-use industry. The Peer-to-Peer Lending market is segmented as follows:

Peer-to-Peer Lending Market, by Type:
Online, Offline

Peer-to-Peer Lending Market, by Application:
Consumer Credit, Small Business, Student Loans, Real Estate, Others

Companies included in the Peer-to-Peer Lending Market report:
Geographic Coverage

The report on the Peer-to-Peer Lending market provides a detailed country-level cross-sectional analysis across various regions around the globe. The report contains detailed market size and forecast for the following countries and regions:

North America Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Revenue and Forecast

  • U.S.
  • Canada

Europe Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Revenue and Forecast

  • UK
  • Germany
  • France
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Revenue and Forecast

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Revenue and Forecast

  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Revenue and Forecast

  • GCC Countries
  • South Africa
  • Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report provides an investigative analysis of the Peer-to-Peer Lending market encapsulated in detailed sections such as

  1. Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Overview
  2. Major Commercial Developments in the Peer-to-Peer Lending Industry
  3. Market Dynamics Impacting the Peer-to-Peer Lending Industry
  4. Competitive Landscape of Peer-to-Peer Lending Industry
  5. Positioning of Major Market Participants in the Peer-to-Peer Lending Industry
  6. Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Peer-to-Peer Lending Market
  7. Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2018 – 2028
  8. Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2018 – 2028
  9. Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2018 – 2028
  10. Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2018 – 2028

