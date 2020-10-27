🔎 Chloroquine – definition and explanations

introduction

Chloroquine General IUPAC Name CAS No. 54-05-7 EINECS No. 200-191-2 ATC Code P01BA01 P01BA02 DrugBank DB00608 PubChem 2719 SMILES InChI Appearance Powder (Powder is a fraction of matter. It is a solid gift. As small pieces, usually less than a tenth of one …) white crystalline hygroscopic chemical properties molecular formula C18H26ClN3

Mass (The term mass describes two quantities bound to a body: one quantifies the inertia of the body (the inert mass) and …) Mol 319.872 ± 0.019 g mol-1 pKa 10.1 Physical properties T ° Fusion (In physics and metallurgy Fusion is the transition of a body from a solid to a liquid state. For a pure body, ie for a substance that consists of all identical molecules, fusion takes place at …) 289 ° C Decomposition (In biology, decomposition is the process by the organized body, whether of animal or vegetable origin, once deprived of life, degenerates under the action of …) T ° boiling (boiling is the formation of bubbles during a violent change of a body from liquid to vapor state …) ) 460.6 ° C Solubility 10.6 mg l-1 water (Water is a ubiquitous chemical compound on earth that is essential for all known living organisms.) At 25 ° C.

Almost insoluble in ethanol and methanol (methanol, also known as methyl alcohol, carbinol, wood alcohol, wood naphtha or wood gasoline is a …) mass density (density is a physical quantity that characterizes the mass of a material per unit volume.) 1.111 gcm-3 Saturated vapor pressure (The saturated vapor pressure or vapor pressure is the pressure at which the phase occurs. The gas of this substance is in equilibrium with its liquid or solid phase. It depends on the temperature. Some use the term …) 1.15 × 10-8 mmHg Precautions IARC Classification Group 3: Unclassifiable for its carcinogenicity to the ‘man (A man is an adult male of the species Modern Man (Homo sapiens) or simply “man”. In contrast, the prepubescent male Boy called, …) Ecotoxicology DL 311 mg Kg-1-Maus (The term mouse is an ambiguous colloquial name, the French-speaking one, above all em the common type Mus musculus, also known as a pet or laboratory animal, but also from …) oral

21.6 mg kg-1 mouse iv

150 mg kg-1 mouse sc

66 mg kg-1 mouse ip Therapeutic class (therapeutics (from the Greek therapeuein, to cure) is the part of medicine that studies and applies the treatment of diseases.) Antimalarial data (In information technology (IT), data is an elementary Description of a business transaction, which is often coded …) Pharmacokinetics Metabolism (The metabolism is the amount of molecular and energetic transformations that take place continuously in the cell or the living organism. It is a process …) Liver half-life (The half-life is the time it takes a substance (drug, radioactive nucleus or other) to lose half of its pharmacological, physiological activity or radioactive, in particular, the half-life is the elim. 30 to 60 days (the day or day is the interval between sunrise and sunset; it is the period between two nights when the sun’s rays illuminate the sky en. Its onset (compared to the midnight hour locally) and …) urine excretion Therapeutic considerations Route of administration Oral precautions Toxicity (The toxicity (from the Greek τοξικότητα toxikótêta) is the measure of the ability of a substance …) Cardiac SI and CNTP units, unless otherwise stated (an indication (from Latin: indication) is written or oral advice or recommendation).

Chloroquine is an antimalarial drug from the 4-aminoquinoline family. Quinine is the treatment that has been used most frequently for both the prevention and the cure of malaria (malaria (from the Latin paludis, “swamp”), also called malaria (from the Italian malaria, “bad air”) “), Is a disease …)

story

The benefits of chloroquine were only slowly recognized because the German dye industry at Bayer (IG Farben) (Graphie) had developed a large range of drugs against malaria that had to be tested over several decades. In 1926, for the first time, plasmoquine (pamaquin, amino-8-quinoline) was selected, which is still used (use is the action of using something). Until the 1980s in conjunction with Fourneau’s Rhodoquin (1930), then in 1932 atabrine (amino-9-acridine), which appeared to have the same effect as quinine, although it yellowed the skin (the skin is an organ made up of several Layers consists of tissues and, among other things, plays the role of the protective covering of the body.) Of patients. Finally, in 1934 Resochin (chloroquine) and Sontochin (3-methylchloroquine), belonging to a new class of antimalarial drugs, amino-4-quinolines, the benefits of which became known much later. IG Farben had sent samples of its antimalarial drugs to its American ally Winthrop Stearns, who had the atabrine tested by the US military in Panama and in the Pacific. This substance was very unpopular with soldiers because of its particularly unpleasant side effects: diarrhea, vomiting and yellowish discoloration of the skin.

It wasn’t until WWII that the Winthrop researchers brought out IG Farben’s molecules, and when they tested chloroquine they found that it had fairly mild side effects.

But this molecule (a molecule is an electrically neutral chemical arrangement of at least two atoms that can exist in the free state and represent the smallest amount of matter that … possesses) was not available to the armies. before the end of the war. It was only after 1945 that chloroquine and DDT became the two main weapons in campaigns to eradicate malaria.