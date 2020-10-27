Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Size 2020 to 2026 Status and Trend by Companies, Regional Outlook

Selbyville, Delaware As per the report titled ‘Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Size By Product, By Application, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026’, available with Market Study Report LLC, global respiratory protective equipment market is expected to witness significant growth through 2026.

Increasing demand for respiratory protective equipment from medical and healthcare sector coupled with growing awareness regarding workplace safety are fueling the market growth.

Respiratory protective equipment protects the wearer against the inhalation of potentially hazardous substances. The device is the last measure to be taken after all other necessary control measures have been eliminated. Air respirator is used by workers in an environment where the air is unsafe or contaminated for breathing. The supplied air respirator (SAR) device provides clean air to working personnel through an air-supply hose.

Based on product terrain, the market is categorized into supplied air respirator, air purifying respirator, and others. The report cites that the others segment is poised to observe a CAGR of 3% over the assessment period. The segment includes specialty as well as general purpose respiratory equipment.

Elaborating on the application scope, public service segment is predicted to record considerable growth in the coming years, owing to preferred use of respiratory protective equipment for non-industrial firefighting by firefighters to safeguard people’s life in emergency situations. Fire service professionals are generally equipped with self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and an air tank to overcome oxygen deficiency at the fire site and perform their duties effectively.

Consumer segment is also anticipated to see noticeable gains in the forthcoming years. Growing use of respiratory protective equipment for protection against dust, pollution, and contaminants around patients in hospitals is expected to foster the segment growth.

From a regional standpoint, Latin America respiratory protective equipment market is projected to register 4.6% CAGR through 2026. The growth can be attributed to increasing construction activities in the region owing to growing accommodation needs of the increasing population. The device provides protection against dust and other harmful elements at the construction site.

Respiratory protective equipment market in Middle East & Africa is estimated to record a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast timeframe, owing to surging production of oil and gas in the region. RPE is used for protection against chemical, gas, and other contaminants within the working premises of oil & gas industries.

Major players operating in global respiratory protective equipment market are Alpha Pro Tech, RPB Safety LLC, 3M, Honeywell International Inc., Bullard, The Gerson Company, Delta Plus Group, ILC Dover, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Intech Safety Private Ltd., and Poison Corp. among others.

