BVB boss Watzke on Reus: “Marco is a good captain” | Free press

Berlin (AP) – Borussia Dortmund boss Hans-Joachim Watzke has defended his captain Marco Reus against public criticism from television expert Dietmar Hamann.

“Dietmar Hamann often analyzes very precisely. But he is completely wrong here. How does he want to be able to evaluate the internal processes of the team? Marco is a good captain “, said Watzke, 61, of the” photo. “On” Sky90 “, Hamann (47) said of Reus:” I didn’t understand why they didn’t haven’t taken off the captain’s armband this summer. The other question is whether I would have given it two years ago. You have a player to shoot with. “

After months of injury, Reus, 31, is back in the BVB squad. In the 3-0 Revier derby victory over FC Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga, he first sat on the bench, former world champion Mats Hummels (31) wearing the armband. The former national player is said to be the best BVB captain for Hamann. “At Hummels you have a brilliant leader who has shown in the past that he can talk, that he can inspire people.” Watzke said: “Marco and Mats get along really well. It is obvious that Marco needs time to stabilize his performance after this long injury break. In any case, we know what we have in him. “

In the Champions League, Dortmund awaits Zenit Saint Petersburg this Wednesday.