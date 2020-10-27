Microsoft Edge will start automatically with Internet Explorer and incompatible websites

In the area of ​​Internet browsers, Microsoft is relying on its new Edge. The latter left the EdgeHTML engine to the Chromium profile. Internet Explorer is now viewed as an old application with no future.

The situation is simply summed up. Internet Explorer is an end-of-life browser. Its presence is only present for reasons of compatibility. Many businesses and professionals still use applications and services designed for this environment. It is not possible to suddenly make it go away. The approach is to slowly give it up while pushing users to make the move to Edge.

Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge

This approach now includes a new tool. Whenever an incompatible site loads, Internet Explorer users are automatically redirected to the new Edge. This means that IE can start its little brother automatically if a website has problems loading.

On this subject, Redmond adds

“Many modern websites have designs that are incompatible with Internet Explorer. Every time an Internet Explorer user visits an incompatible public site, they will receive a message that the site is incompatible with their browser and that they must manually switch to a different browser. The need to manually switch to a different browser changes from Microsoft Edge Stable version 87. When a user visits a site that is incompatible with Internet Explorer, they are automatically redirected to Microsoft Edge. This article describes the user experience for redirection and the Group Policy that is used to configure or disable automatic redirection. “

All of this works in a pretty simple way. A support document published by Microsoft shows that a list has been made of all websites that are considered incompatible. When the browser detects that one of these sites is loaded, it will check if the Edge 87 is present on the PC. In this case, Microsoft Edge will start to load the relevant page.

The procedure is accompanied by a notification to inform the user. Interestingly, after Edge starts up, all Internet Explorer browser data is restored. The giant explains

“A notification is displayed when redirected to Microsoft Edge. This dialog box explains why you are being redirected and asks you to consent to migrating browsing data and your settings from Internet Explorer to Microsoft Edge. The data concerned are favorites, passwords, search engines, open tabs, browser history, settings, cookies and the start page. “

All of this enables Microsoft to remove users from Internet Explorer. The approach is accompanied by three group policies to manage this automatic redirection.

RedirectSitesDeInternetExplorerPreventBHOInstallRedirectSitesDeinternetExplorerRedirectModeHideInternetExplorerRedirectUXForIncompatibleSitesEnabled

Microsoft Edge on Chromium is available on Windows and macOS, while a Linux version is being tested.