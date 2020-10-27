Los Angeles Rams defeat Chicago Bears in Monday’s NFL Free Press game

Inglewood (AP) – The Los Angeles Rams won a top-tier National Football League game thanks to their strong defensive performance against the Chicago Bears.

At 12:10 p.m., the Rams’ defense allowed only one field goal, and on two occasions they were able to intercept shots from Bears quarterback Nick Foles. Offensively, the California team received a solid performance from quarterback Jared Goff, who threw 219 yards and two touchdowns.

Chicago scored its only late-game touchdown at 24-3 for Los Angeles when Eddie Jackson slammed into the end zone after dropping the ball from the Rams’ offense in a so-called fumble.

With a record of five wins and two losses, the Rams remain promising in the playoffs. In the highly competitive NFC West Division, they are tied with the Arizona Cardinals behind the Seattle Seahawks, who suffered their first loss of the season at 34:37 ​​after an overtime against the Cardinals this weekend. . Chicago also has five wins and two losses and is behind the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North.