Artificial Disc Market Size, Price, Share, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and Forecast 2020-25

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Artificial Disc Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global artificial disc market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2014-2019. An artificial disc is an arthroplasty device implanted into the lumbar or cervical spine that imitates the functions of damaged intervertebral discs. It includes two endplates generally made up of medical-grade polyethylene, cobalt-chromium, or titanium alloy. An artificial disc is soft and compressible and helps in reducing back pain while retaining body movement and flexibility. In recent times, artificial disc replacement or arthroplasty has gained traction over fusion surgical procedures. Several medical procedures are conducted prior to artificial disc implantation, such as X-ray, discography, computed tomography (CT) scans, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

The increasing occurrence of degenerative disc diseases, along with the growing preferences for minimally-invasive surgeries, is augmenting the demand for artificial discs. Furthermore, the elevating geriatric population, coupled with the rising consumer awareness towards several benefits of arthroplasty, is also bolstering the market growth. Several upgradations of the healthcare infrastructures and the availability of numerous reimbursement policies by various government bodies, particularly across the developing regions, are further driving the market for artificial discs. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global artificial disc market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global artificial disc market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Disc Type:

Cervical Artificial Disc

Lumbar Artificial Disc

Breakup by Material Type:

Metal on Polymer

Metal on Metal

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG)

Depuy Synthes Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Globus Medical Inc.

Medtronic plc

Nuvasive Inc.

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Paradigm Spine LLC (RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.)

Smith & Nephew Plc

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

