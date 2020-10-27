Logistics Robots Market Size, Price, Share, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and Forecast 2020-25

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Logistics Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global logistics robots market grew at a CAGR of around 25% during 2014-2019. Logistics robots are automated floating devices used to organize and transport goods in warehouses and storage facilities. These robots enhance the efficiency of logistics operations, minimize labor requirements, reduce the need for heavy machinery, and control overhead maintenance expenses. Logistics robots also optimize human-machine collaboration and enable organizations to comply with the workers’ safety regulations. In recent times, these robots have gained prominence over conventional counterparts, such as forklifts, based on their high productivity and profitability.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/logistics-robots-market/requestsample

The growing number of logistics and warehousing companies is currently augmenting the demand for automated solutions for improving operational efficiency and productivity. Moreover, the increasing penetration of advanced robotic warehousing and logistics technologies is also propelling the market for logistics robots. The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 had resulted in the implementation of stringent lockdown regulations across several nations to prevent disease transmission. As a result, numerous logistics and warehousing businesses are opting for logistics robots to overcome labor shortages and supply chain disruptions. Moreover, the expanding e-commerce sector is also augmenting the demand for logistics robots for enhancing packaging quality and concentrating on timely delivery of goods. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global logistics robots market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global logistics robots market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, robot type, function, operation area and end use industry.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Breakup by Robot Type:

Autonomous Mobile Robots

Automated Guided Vehicles

Robotic Arms

Others

Breakup by Function:

Pick and Place

Loading and Unloading

Packing and Co-Packing

Shipment and Delivery

Others

Breakup by Operation Area:

Factory Logistics Robots

Warehouse Logistics Robots

Outdoor Logistics Robots

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

E-Commerce

Healthcare

Retail

Food and Beverages

Automotive

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

ABB Ltd.

Asic Robotics AG

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

FANUC Corporation

Fetch Robotics Inc.

Kion Group AG

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group Co. Ltd.)

Omron Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2FvGVES

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 |

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800