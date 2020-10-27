Faucet Market Size, Price, Share, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and Forecast 2020-25

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Faucet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global faucet market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. A faucet is a plumbing fixture that regulates the liquid or gas flow from a reservoir. It is generally manufactured using brass, steel, die-cast zinc, and chrome-plated plastic and comprises of handle, cartridge, spout, mixing chamber, aerator, and an inlet source. Few common types of faucets are pull-down, pull-out, hands-free, bar, pot, and side spray faucets. Additionally, single and dual control cartridge faucets are often used for residential applications. Single control faucet has a metal or plastic core operating vertically, and the dual control variants consist of a metal ball with spring-loaded rubber seals fitted into the body. These faucets are available in a different range of colors, styles, and finishing, which are customizable as per the user’s requirement.

Rapid urbanization, coupled with the growing number of modern housing projects, is driving the market for faucets. Improving consumer living standards are augmenting the demand for luxurious and ergonomically-designed faucets. Additionally, several product innovations have led to the advent of touch-free, digital, and hybrid smart faucets equipped with efficiency sensors and temperature gauges. The growing number of promotional activities, along with the increasing sales of faucets across online retail channels offering wide product varieties is also bolstering the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global faucet market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global faucet market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, application, technology, materials, distribution channel and end user.

Breakup by Type:

One Hand Mixer

Two Hand Mixer

Others

Breakup by Application:

Bathroom

Kitchen

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Cartridge

Compression

Ceramic Disc

Ball

Breakup by Materials:

Metal

Plastics

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by End User:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

American Standard Brands (Lixil Group)

Colston Bath

Delta Faucet Company (Masco Corporation)

Franke Holding AG (Artemis Holding AG)

Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC (Globe Union Group Inc.)

Grohe America Inc.

Jaquar

Kohler Co.

Moen Incorporated (Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.)

Toto Ltd.

Villeroy & Boch Aktiengesellschaft

