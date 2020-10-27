Lager Market Size, Price, Share, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and Forecast 2020-25

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Lager Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global lager market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Lager is a bottom fermented beer that is produced at low temperatures with a slow fermentation and refrigeration process. The low temperature process enhances the stability of the beer for attaining the desired flavor, fragrance, and color. Lager usually has a mellow, smooth, light, and crisp taste and more carbonation as compared to ale beer. It contains a rich amount of potassium, carbohydrates, protein, etc., that help in mitigating the risk of several cardiovascular diseases.

The growing consumption of beer across the globe represents one the key factors driving the market for lager. Furthermore, the introduction of various innovative beer flavors, such as apple, cheese, blueberry, chocolate, lemon, etc., is also catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, growing consumer awareness towards the negative health impact of artificial ingredients in beer has led to an increasing demand for organic beer variants, thereby further propelling the global market. Additionally, the emergence of online retail channels has resulted in growing beer consumption which is further expected to drive the market for lager. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global lager market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global lager market market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product:

Standard

Premium

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

On-Trade

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Convenience Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC

Asahi Breweries Ltd.

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited

Diageo Plc

Heineken N.V.

Kirin Brewery Company Limited

Molson Coors Beverage Company

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited

United Breweries Holdings Limited

