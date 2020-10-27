Business
Fingerprint Sensor Market Size, Price, Share, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and Forecast 2020-25
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fingerprint Sensor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global fingerprint sensor market grew at a CAGR of around 16% during 2014-2019. A fingerprint sensor is a biometric security component that helps in authenticating the identity of individuals by scanning their fingerprints. It records high contrast fingerprint images and transforms them into digital code and stores as fingerprint minutiae. Fingerprint sensors offer quick authentication and can be easily integrated into various devices. As a result, it is widely used across diverse sectors, including consumer electronics, government and law enforcement, aerospace, healthcare, defense and military, IT, immigration, etc.
The increasing cases of security breaches are driving the need for fingerprint sensors to reinforce the authentication process and ensure secured access control across numerous sectors. Moreover, these sensors are widely adopted for attendance tracking and time monitoring in corporate and government organizations. Several technological advancements have led to the rapid integration of fingerprint sensors into smartphones, wearables, and modern vehicles for security purposes. Furthermore, the rising inclination towards artificial intelligence (AI) for developing a reliable authentication process and creating a personalized user experience, is further expected to propel the market for fingerprint sensors. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global fingerprint sensor market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Breakup by Type:
- Area and Touch Sensors
- Swipe Sensors
Breakup by Technology:
- Capacitive
- Optical
- Thermal
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Consumer Electronics
- Government and Law Enforcement
- Military, Defense and Aerospace
- Travel and Immigration
- Banking and Finance
- Healthcare
- Smart Homes
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape Key Player:
- 3M Cogent Inc.
- Anviz Global Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- BIO-Key International Inc.
- Egis Technology Inc
- Fingerprint Cards AB
- IDEMIA (Advent International Corporation)
- Idex Biometrics ASA
- M2SYS Technology
- Next Biometrics Group ASA
- NEC Corporation
- Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
- Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd.
- Sonavation Inc.
- Synaptics Incorporated
- Vkansee Technology Inc.
