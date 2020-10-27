Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market Outlook, Growth Analysis and Forecasts 2020- 2026 | With Key Players Analysis On Sunquest Information Systems, Inc., Cerner Corporation, SSC Soft Computer, Compugroup Medical AG, McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market is forecasted to grow at 10% for 2019 to 2026 to an estimated value of USD 3.37 billion by 2026 with factors such as high maintenance cost and dearth of awareness about laboratory information system hampering the market growth.

Laboratory information systems (LIS) market has shown a significant adoption rate and preferences from the North American region with countries such as U.S. and Canada. Increasing cases of cancer and favorable reimbursement policy is driving the market demand in the region.

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the laboratory information systems (LIS) market in developing regions is witnessing growth in terms of its adoption rate, due to increasing cases of chronic diseases, development of advanced laboratory equipment systems, increasing demand for LIS due to their ability to enhance efficiency and growing need of laboratory automation.

Now the question is which are the regions that laboratory information systems (LIS) market players should target? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted market leaders to target North American developing regions to help them in attaining better volume of revenue generation.

Laboratory information systems (LIS) market is becoming more competitive every year with on- premise currently being the largest market delivery mode for the forecasted period of 2019 to 2026. Data Bridge Market Research’s new report highlights the major growth factors and opportunities in the laboratory information systems (LIS) market.

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market Development

Francisco Partners announced that they are going to acquire Orchard Software in October 2019. This will help the company to strengthen them in the LIS market with new product innovation and will also enhance their global reach.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Sunquest Information Systems, Inc.,

Cerner Corporation,

SSC Soft Computer,

Compugroup Medical AG,

McKesson Corporation,

Epic Systems Corporation

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Orchard Software Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation.

Allscripts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

IBM Watson Health

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc

Merge Healthcare, Inc.

Orchard Software Corporation.

Abbott

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Dassault Systèmes

Market Drivers

Initiatives and strong support from the government to promote healthcare it implementation is going to drive the market.

Introduce of new and advanced products, act as a driver for the market.

Market Restraints

Global laboratory information systems (LIS) market, the system charge high cost, this act as a restraint for the growth of the market

In health industry many people is not aware about laboratory information systems.

Scope of the Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market

Laboratory information systems (LIS) on the basis of countries is segmented into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

All country based analysis of the laboratory information systems (LIS) market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into standalone LIS and integrated LIS. Device type segment of the market is divided into clinical LIS and anatomical LIS. Component segment is divided into services and software. Based on delivery mode, the market is divided into on- premise, remotely hosted and cloud based. The end- user segment is divided into clinical diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, anatomical pathology laboratories, blood banks and molecular diagnostic laboratories.

A laboratory information system (LIS) is computer software which is specially designed for collecting, storing and handling data from all levels of medical processes and research. This is very beneficial as it helps the physician so that they can maintain their medical testing records such as microbiology, hematology, immunology and other. Standalone LIS and integrated LIS are two of the common types of the LIS. They are widely used by molecular diagnostics laboratories, anatomical pathology laboratories, clinical diagnostic laboratories and other.

Key Pointers Covered in the Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Installed Base

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Healthcare Outcomes

Market Cost of Care Analysis

Regulatory Framework and Changes

Prices and Reimbursement Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global laboratory information systems market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

