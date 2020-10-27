Cone Beam Imaging Market Size, Price, Share, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and Forecast 2020-25

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cone Beam Imaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global cone beam imaging market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Cone beam imaging is a computed tomography technique deployed in maxillofacial and dental surgeries. It produces three-dimensional (3D) images of bones, soft tissues, nerve paths, and dental structures in the craniofacial region. Cone beam imaging technique is non-invasive, offers high-quality 3D images, and consumes a lesser radiation dose than the conventional methods. As a result, it is broadly used in several clinical applications, including dental implant planning, visualization of abnormal teeth, determination of face and jaw deformities, etc.

The rising prevalence of oral problems and the increasing global geriatric population are driving the growth of the cone beam imaging market. Furthermore, the growing consumer inclination towards cosmetic dentistry for enhancing facial appearances is also catalyzing the demand for cone beam imaging. The expanding healthcare industry, along with the rising adoption of cone beam imaging for the improved study of airway pathology and anesthesiology, is also propelling the market growth. Several technological advancements have led to the emergence of flat panel detectors to perform image-guided surgeries. Additionally, numerous manufacturers are launching innovative product variants integrated with X-ray tubes, mobile C-arm platforms, and digital displays, thereby further propelling the market for cone bean imaging. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global cone beam imaging market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global cone beam imaging market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, application, patient position, detector type and end user.

Breakup by Application:

Implantology

Orthodontics

Oral Surgery

Endodontics

Periodontology

Orthopedics

ENT

Others

Breakup by Patient Position:

Standing

Seating

Supine

Breakup by Detector Type:

Flat Panel Image Detector

Image Intensifier Type Detector

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Asahi RoEntgen Ind. Co. Ltd.

Carestream Health Inc.

Cefla S.C.

Curve Beam LLC

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

Morita Mfg. Corp.

Planmeca Group

Prexion Corporation

Vatech Co. Ltd.

