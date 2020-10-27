Former workplace: Herrlich’s return to Leverkusen | Free press

Leverkusen (dpa) – Heiko Herrlich didn’t really want to talk about his feelings when he returned to Leverkusen for the first time.

“The subject is checked, it’s cold coffee,” said the FC Augsburg coach after the 1: 3 (0: 1) loss at the old workplace: “I am now a passionate coach of Augsburg, and I’m happy here. ” About his unusual leave in 2018 a day before Christmas Eve after two wins, he had actually told everything in advance.

But yes, said the 48-year-old, “I’m always happy to come here. I saw a lot of people with whom I was very close, with whom I liked to work. So it was a great reunion. It would have been perfect if we had had something else. “After Daniel Caligiuri’s temporary equalizer (51.) it was no illusion.” The opportunity was there, “said Herrlich:” Leverkusen deserved the game at the back. “

With the 19th Bundesliga game unbeaten against his favorite opponent, Leverkusen has made a giant leap to fourth place – not least thanks to Lucas Alario. He is in fact only a replacement for the injured Patrick Schick, but again won the match with two goals (16th, hand penalty / 74th). “I’m always happy when former players meet,” said Herrlich, under whom the Argentine and his successor Peter Bosz were a noble wild card. “The only annoying thing is he just did this today.”

Meanwhile, Leon Bailey was very amused by the curious end point of Moussa Diaby at 3-1 (90th + 3). Augsburg goalkeeper Rafał Gikiewicz stormed to force the equalizer, Bailey played the ball from the center line on the empty goal and Diaby pushed it. “It was a really fun action,” said the Jamaican. “I don’t know myself if it was a shot or a pass from me. Moussa and Nadiem (national player Nadiem Amiri, d. Red) ran after the ball. But Nadiem had no chance against Moussa’s speed. “Everyone has ‘laughed a lot’ about it. And that is good for the group.“ We need something like that, ”Bailey said,“ That the atmosphere in the whole team is good. ”

This is especially true when physical tension increases. After just two days off, Bayer will face Slavia Prague in the Europa League on Thursday. After two more days in the league, the team will play at SC Freiburg on Sunday. “We all know the program,” said midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger: “There will be a lot of games between now and Christmas. But with the victories, it’s always easier. “