Global Industrial Robotics Market Insights & Opportunity Evaluation, 2019-2026 | Mavenir (US), ABB (Switzerland), YASKAWA (Japan), FANUC (Japan), KUKA (Germany)

The Global Industrial Robotics Market Report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. Industrial Robotics Market – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2016-2019 and Forecasts to 2020 which is anticipated projected rise from USD 45 billion in 2020 USD 119 billion by 2030. It is anticipated expand at a CAGR of 15% over the forecast period of 2020-2030. The 2025 forecast is expected be down by about 3 percent relative the pre-COVID-19 prediction. Dearth of qualified labor and government and public-private partnerships offering proposals reduce the adverse effects of COVID-19 are main driving forces for the industry. A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the instant adhesive market report then read this report. The report incorporates in-depth assessment of the competitive landscape, product market sizing, product benchmarking, market trends, product developments, financial analysis, strategic analysis and so on to gauge the impact forces and potential opportunities of the market. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Industrial Robotics market. Within it, you will discover the latest data on market trends and opportunities by country, consumption, production and price developments, as well as the global trade (imports and exports). The forecast exhibits the market prospects through 2026.

Industrial Robotics Industry Perspective

Industrial robot is a robot device which is employed in manufacturing. Industrial robots are designed, programmed such as it is free function on three axes or more. Standard robotic applications involve welding, painting, assembly, disassembly, pick-and-place for integrated circuits, labeling and packaging, stacking pallets, material inspection, and testing. All performed with strong endurance, speed, and precision. In comparison with other types of industrial robots, articulated robots are in use in a greater range of industries. As their manufacturing processes are highly automated, the automotive sector contributes for the biggest share of articulated robots. Though most companies are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, during the forecast period, articulated robots are still projected maintain the largest proportion of the industrial robotics market. Certain robots, such as SCARA and parallel robots, are more complex and specialized than articulated robots, and are not as flexible in terms of payload and scope.

Global Industrial Robotics Market report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. The report also looks at the influential factors that are affecting the development of the Global Industrial Robotics Market. This statistical report also offers various internal and external driving as well as restraining factors for this research report. The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments. Market size is calculable in terms of revenue (USD Million) production volume during the forecast period. The scope of the report extends from market eventualities to a comparative rating between major players, price, and profit of the required market regions. This makes available the holistic view on competitive analysis of the market. Some of the top players involved in the market are profiled completely in a systematic manner. The report also focuses on data from different primary and secondary sources, and is analyzed using various tools. It helps to gain insights into the market’s growth potential, which can help investors identify scope and opportunities.

The report offers insights into the historic and current data pertaining to the market and uses it to estimate future trends. It uses Porter’s five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis to derive the competitive landscape of the market. It profiles key players of the market along with their business strategies, latest development, and contact information. Moreover, the global Industrial Robotics market report, particularly emphasizes on the key market players Mavenir (US), ABB (Switzerland), YASKAWA (Japan), FANUC (Japan), KUKA (Germany),Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), DENS(Japan), NACHI-FUJIKOSHI (Japan), EPSON (Japan), Dürr (Germany), Universal Robots (Denmark), Omron Adept (US), b+m Surface Systems (Germany), Stäubli (Switzerland), Comau (Italy), Yamaha (Japan), Franka Emika (Germany), CMA Robotics (Italy), Rethink Robotics (Germany), Techman Robots (Taiwan), Precise Automation (US), Siasun (China), Other Prominent Players that are competing with each other to acquire the majority of share in the market, financial circumstances, actual certainties, and geographical analysis. To better analyze the reasoning behind growth estimates detailed profile of Top and emerging player of the industry along with their plans, product specification and development activity.

Regional coverage:

Industrial Robotics Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA.

Though APAC held the biggest market share in 2019, negative growth is anticipated in 2020. 2018 saw a decline in industrial robots sales in countries such as China due declining demand from the automotive sector and the impact of the US-China war on trade. The advent of COVID-19 pandemic is projected have much greater impact on the industry in 2020.

Market segment by Type, the market can be split into

Articulated robots, SCARA robots, Parallel/delta robots, Cartesian/gantry/linear robots, Other robots (cylindrical, spherical, swing arm)

Market segment by end-use industries, the market can be split into

Automotive, Electrical and electronics, Chemicals, rubber, and plastics, Metals and machinery, Food & beverages, Precision engineering and optics, Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics

Global Industrial Robotics Market: Market Dynamics

Driver

Rising demand for collaborative robots

Collaborative robots allow human beings and robots work efficiently together in open or uncaged conditions. By utilizing collaborative robots, it is possible involve a human operator and robot in the same system together. Technical specifications IS10218 and IS/ TS 15066 describe the requirements for the design of collaborative robots. Collaborative robots are built ensure protection, that there is chance of injury and disruption. The absence of cages decreases the space necessary deploy the robots. Collaborative robots have become more accessible to inexperienced users and are easily manageable.

Restraint

High deployment costs particularly for small and medium-sized companies

A robot automation program can be daunting, especially for businesses with previous experience. High capital costs are needed not only for the robot purchasing, but also for installation, programming and upkeep. A custom implementation may be required in some cases which further pushes up the total cost. Companies cannot always have the capacity and infrastructure required deploy the robots. As small and medium-sized enterprises typically engage in low volume production, return on investment (ROI) may pose a problem.

Finally, the Industrial Robotics market report offers a complete and detailed study of global Industrial Robotics market by using numerous analytical tools and models such as SWOT analysis, investment return analysis, and porter's five forces analysis which are useful for beginners to access the upcoming opportunities. After exploring the market insights through primary and secondary research methodologies, if anything is required except than this, market insight reports will provide customization as per specific demands.

