Global Independent Lubricant Manufacturers Industry Insights & Opportunity Evaluation 2019-2026 | Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Fuchs Petrolub AG, Chevron Corporation

Independent lubricant manufacturers are not managed by key oil industries and many dnot have their plants. Independent lubricant acquires base oils from foremost oil suppliers and petroleum organizations and then process these oils with extracts create lubricants. These lubricants are consumed in numerous industrial and automobile applications. Independent lubricant manufacturers usually obtain raw materials from the open market (chemical and oleo-chemical industry). Independent lubricant manufacturers predominantly emphasize on the production and promotion of lubricants trailed and on domains and slot business. Global independent lubricant manufacturers market is segmented by Product Type Mineral Lubricants, Synthetic Lubricants and Bio-based Lubricants. Among these, the synthetic lubricants segment is estimated hold the largest market share of xx% in 2019. Synthetic lubricants are those whose preparations comprise of synthetic base oil and extracts. They are synthetically designed chemical compounds, using chemically customized fuel constituents other than whole crude oil. Group II+, III and some of group IV base oils falls under the class of synthetic base oils. The increased use of synthetic lubricants by various industries is propelling its growth in the market.

Regional coverage:

Region-wise, the market for independent lubricant manufacturers across the globe is segmented North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific. Among these, Asia Pacific is witnessed constitute xx% of the total market share in the year 2019, on the basis of both volume and value. The rising population in the region, followed by growing investment in the industrial sector and infrastructural progressions in the emerging markets of China, India, and Indonesia, is anticipated make this region an ultimate objective for the lubricants industry.

Market segment by Product Type, the market can be split into

Mineral Lubricants, Synthetic Lubricants, Bio-based Lubricants

Market segment by end-use industries, the market can be split into

Automotive, Transportation, Aerospace, Marine, Industrial, Others

Global Independent Lubricant Manufacturers Market: Market Dynamics

Driver

Rising Demand for High Performance Engines

From the time when the first viable car was designed by Ford in the early 20th century, the draft of internal ignition engines has emerged substantially. The internal components of the engine are now revealed much more stress and heat due engine enhancement. This has resulted in extremely high RPM engines which need better quality engine oil.

Restraint

Rise in Demand for Hybrid Vehicles and Increasing Battery Price Parity

Hybrid automobiles include both small internal ignition engine (ICE) and an electric motor for maximum power consumption and decreasing emanations from automobiles. ICE inside an automobile requires lubricants, mainly engine oil, and transmission fluid. The rising number of hybrid automobiles will decrease the demand for lubricants per vehicle almost by half, as per industry specialists.

