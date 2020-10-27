Global Emulsion Polymer Market Insight Report 2020 – Wacker Chemie, Synthomer, Styron, Omnova Solution, DIC Corporation, Dow Du Pont

The Global Emulsion Polymer Market Report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. Emulsion Polymer Market – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2016-2019 and Forecasts to 2020 which is is expected exceed USD 52,612 million by 2030 from USD 32,970 million in 2019 at a CAGR of 7.21% throughout the forecast period i.e. 2020-2030. The market is anticipated grow on the back of rising demand for vinyl acetate polymers by the end-users. A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the instant adhesive market report then read this report. The report incorporates in-depth assessment of the competitive landscape, product market sizing, product benchmarking, market trends, product developments, financial analysis, strategic analysis and so on to gauge the impact forces and potential opportunities of the market. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Emulsion Polymer market. Within it, you will discover the latest data on market trends and opportunities by country, consumption, production and price developments, as well as the global trade (imports and exports). The forecast exhibits the market prospects through 2026.

Emulsion Polymer Industry Perspective

Emulsion Polymers are acquired by polymerization and emulsion of surfactants, monomers (styrene and butadiene), and water. Emulsion polymers are monomer dispersed in water and are called waterborne solvent owing the water content. For the reason of that its low Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) and Vinyl Acetate content, emulsion polymers act as an alternative for solvent-borne polymers. Emulsion polymers have improved renewability and durability than solvent-borne polymers. Global emulsion polymer market is segmented by Product Type Acrylics Emulsion Polymer (Pure Acrylics, Acrylics Polymer & Copolymer), Polyurethane Dispersion, Styrene Butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers and Others. Among these, the acrylics emulsion polymer segment is estimated hold the largest market share of xx% in 2019. Acrylics are one of the utmost frequently used emulsion polymer, due their high longevity and absence of VOC content. In addition, acrylics are used create polymers with firm, elastic, ionic, nonionic, hydrophobic, or hydrophilic characteristics. They are transparent, have endurance breakage, offer best finish luster, enhanced grip non-porous surfaces, and better flow and stability.

Global Emulsion Polymer Market report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. The report also looks at the influential factors that are affecting the development of the Global Emulsion Polymer Market. This statistical report also offers various internal and external driving as well as restraining factors for this research report. The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments. Market size is calculable in terms of revenue (USD Million) production volume during the forecast period.

The report offers insights into the historic and current data pertaining to the market and uses it to estimate future trends. It uses Porter's five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis to derive the competitive landscape of the market. It profiles key players of the market along with their business strategies, latest development, and contact information. Moreover, the global Emulsion Polymer market report, particularly emphasizes on the key market players Wacker Chemie, Synthomer, Styron, Omnova Solution, DIC Corporation, Dow Du Pont, BASF, Arkema Group, Celanese Corporation, Asahi Kasei that are competing with each other to acquire the majority of share in the market, financial circumstances, actual certainties, and geographical analysis.

Regional coverage:

Region-wise, the market for emulsion polymer across the globe is segmented North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific. Among these, Asia Pacific is witnessed constitute xx% of the total market share in the year 2019. The affordability of cost-efficient raw materials, land, equipment, and skilled labor are some of the aspects adding the development of emulsion industry in Asia Pacific. The primary reason behind this significant growth is the swiftly spreading Chinese and Indian markets. Water-borne yields are substituting solvent-based coatings and adhesives owing their eco-friendly nature. The market is, hence, estimated grow substantially in the coming years. Asia Pacific is projected keep on being the biggest consumer owing the raised investments on construction activities, rising middle class population, enhancing lifestyle, and growing investment power.

Market segment by application, the product can be split into

Acrylics Emulsion Polymer, Polyurethane Dispersion, Styrene Butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Others

Market segment by end-use industries, the market can be split into

Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Carpet backing, Paper & Paperboard Adhesives

Global Emulsion Polymer Market: Market Dynamics

Driver

Rising Demand for Vinyl Acetate Polymers by the End-users

Vinyl acetate-based emulsion polymer items have a key effect on the sectors such as adhesives, paints and coatings. From the economical and safety point of view the emulsion polymer-based paintings and coatings are blaze resilient and is projected tpush the worldwide emulsion polymer market over the forecast time frame.

Restraint

Severe environmental regulations

Severe environmental protocols manage harmful chemical emanations together with rising inclination towards greener products are estimated bound synthetic-based requirement and enhance bio-based and water-based products.

Finally, the Emulsion Polymer market report offers a complete and detailed study of global Emulsion Polymer market by using numerous analytical tools and models such as SWOT analysis, investment return analysis, and porter's five forces analysis which are useful for beginners to access the upcoming opportunities.

