Statistics: Current Business and Forecast Analysis of Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemical Market

Post COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemical Market

With the emergence of the COVID-19 crisis, the world is fighting a health pandemic as well as an economic emergency, almost impacting trillions of dollars of revenues.

Our study helps to acquire the following:

Long-term and short-term impact of Covid-19 on the market

Cascading impact of Covid-19 on Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemical Market, due to the impact on its extended ecosystem

Market, due to the impact on its extended ecosystem Understanding the market behaviour Pre- and Post-COVID-19 pandemic

Strategy suggestions to overcome the negative impact or turn the positive impact into an opportunity

Pre COVID-19 Analysis on Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemical Market

The global industrial sludge treatment chemical market forecast will be $7,727.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% and is increasing from $4,885.2 million in 2018, according to a new report published by Research Dive.

The global industrial sludge treatment chemical market is majorly driven by stringent government regulations for the removal of sludge and growing industrialization in developing countries producing industrial wastes. Industrial sludge burning may affect the surrounding environment and it may create air pollution by releasing effluents into the atmosphere. Furthermore, growth in industrial development in developing countries such as India, China, Australia and other has been resulting in an increase in the generation of sludge, and to treat this sludge heavy amounts of chemical are required. This factor is projected to boost the growth of the industrial sludge treatment chemical market. The cost of the treatment methods and advancements in waste water treatment to produce less quantity of sludge are restraining the market growth. Technological developments have been made to invent processes that find the nutrient content in the sludge. The fertilizer produced from industrial sludge will substitute agricultural synthetic fertilizers and it is anticipated to increase the industrial sludge treatment chemical market growth over forecast timeframe.

Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemical Market Segmentation by Type

Flocculants

Disinfectants

Coagulants

Others

The market for flocculants has generated a revenue of $996.6 million in 2018 and it is expected to experience noteworthy growth during the forecast timeframe. This is majorly because of the flocculation process that converts dissolved flocs into sediment. The flocculants market is expected to reach $1,684.6 million at a 6.8% CAGR over forecast timeframe. The coagulants market has dominated the industrial sludge treatment chemical market in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain its lead over projected time. This is because coagulants are used for solids dewatering, limestone softening and water clarification processes by neutralizing charge of the effluent particles. The coagulants market is estimated to reach $3,170.5 million by 2026, at a 5.5% CAGR.

Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemical Market Segmentation by Sludge Type

Activated Sludge

Primary Sludge

Mixed Sludge

Others

Primary treatment process is projected to experience a significant growth and it will create better growth opportunities over projected time, owing to the fact that hazardous substances like heavy metals, organic nitrogen and phosphorous can be eliminate by this process. The primary treatment process is anticipated to generate revenue of $1,669.1 million and growing at a rate of 6.4% during forecast period. Activated sludge process has dominated majority of the market share in 2018 and is anticipated to account for $3,160.6 million at a 5.5% CAGR over projected time. This process is for a type of biological treatment to remove microorganisms present in the wastewater.

Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemical Market Segmentation by Process Treatment

Dewatering & Drying Treatment

Conditioning and Stabilization Treatment

Thickening Treatment

Digestion Treatment

Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemical Market Segmentation by End Use

Pulp & paper

Oil & gas

Personal care & chemicals

Metal processing

Food & beverage

Paints & coatings

Mining

Automotive

Others

Dewatering & drying treatment process is anticipated to account for highest market during forecast time, owing to the wide use this treatment process in the manufacturing and production industries. The market for dewatering & drying treatment process is expected to account for $1,700.1 million and at a CAGR of 6.6% over projected time. Conditioning & stabilization process treatment held the key market size in 2018 and is estimated to register $3,145.1 million by 2026, at a 5.4% CAGR, owing to wide use of this process for removal of pathogens in the industrial sludge.

The personal care & chemical sector generated second highest industrial sludge treatment chemical size in 2018 and is expected to experience significant growth during the projected period. The growth is attributed to expansion of chemical plants and increase in the use of personal care products. The market for personal care & chemical sector is expected to account for $1,074.1 million at a CAGR of 6.5% during forecast period. The food & beverage sector has generated highest industrial sludge treatment chemical market share of 19.1% in 2018. This is owing to food & beverage require huge amount of sludge treatment chemicals to treat heavy quantity of wastewater.

Asia-Pacific Market Future of Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemical 2026

Asia-Pacific region market generated $1,406.9 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.3% and is projected to reach $2,287.4 million by the end of 2026. Development of the industrial sludge treatment chemical market in Asia-Pacific can be attributed to the upsurge in the fast growing countries such as China, Australia, and India. In addition, there is an upsurge in the demand of sludge treatment chemicals from various end use industries such as oil & gas, paper & pulp and sugar industries in this region. This factor is expected to boost the market growth over projected time.

North American Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemical Market 2026

North America market was accounted to hold the highest industrial sludge treatment market size in 2018 and it is projected to reach $2,194.7 million with a growth rate of 5.1% over forecast period. This growth is attributed to presence of manufacturers of industrial sludge treatment chemical in North America region.

Top Key Players and Recent Developments in Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemical Market:

1 The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE: CTA-B)

2 BASF SE (ETR: BAS)

3 Ecolab Incorporated (NYSE: ECL)

4 Beckart Environment

5 Kamira OYJ

6 Ovivo Inc

7 Hubbard-Hall Inc

8 GE Water & Process Technologies

9 Kurita Water Industries Ltd

10 Accepta Water Treatment

11 Amcon Inc.

These manufacturers are implementing new technologies, product launches and R&D advancements to gain major share in overall industrial sludge treatment chemical industry. For example, in November 2019, BASF launched new product “Durasorb HRU” for liquefied natural gas (LNG) pre-treatment process, which is efficient adsorbent for removal of heavy hydrocarbons and BTX.

