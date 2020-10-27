Check out When Agrochemicals Market will recover from COVID-19 Impact

Post COVID-19 Impact on Agrochemicals Market

With the emergence of the COVID-19 crisis, the world is fighting a health pandemic as well as an economic emergency, almost impacting trillions of dollars of revenues.

Research Dive’ group of skilled analysts provide a solution to help the companies to survive and sustain in this economic crisis. We support companies to make informed decisions based on our findings resulting from the comprehensive study by our qualified team of experts.

Our study helps to acquire the following:

Long-term and short-term impact of Covid-19 on the market

Cascading impact of Covid-19 on Agrochemicals Market, due to the impact on its extended ecosystem

Understanding the market behaviour Pre- and Post-COVID-19 pandemic

Strategy suggestions to overcome the negative impact or turn the positive impact into an opportunity

We’ll help you fight this crisis through our business intelligence solutions.

Connect with Our Analyst to Contextualize Our Insights for Your Business: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/61

Pre COVID-19 Analysis on Agrochemicals Market The agrochemicals market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% by generating a revenue of $328.0 billion by 2026, increasing from $237.8 billion in 2018.

Agrochemicals are the chemicals which is used to improvise the crop yields with respect to their quality and quantity. These chemicals are mostly used in farming to kill the insects and the unhealthy bacteria and also to enhance the crop productions. These chemicals provide all the vital nutrients to the plants which helps to fast growth. As farming is increasing day to day, the challenges in keeping the crop free from damage have also increased. Owing to this, the use of agrochemicals increased significantly.

Agrochemicals Market Segmentation by type

Fertilizers

Pesticides

Increasing population, coupled with the rise in use of advanced pesticides leads to the growth of agrochemicals industry @ https://www.researchdive.com/purchase-enquiry/61

The increasing population, coupled with the rising use of advanced pesticides are expected to drive the agrochemicals market growth. As there is a rise in the population, there will be a significant rise in the food supply too. To meet the demand, the farmers are adopting the agrochemicals at the higher rate for the fast pollination in the farms. Not all the agrochemicals are ecofriendly. But most of them cause environmental degradation.

Key Players

Bayer AG ( ETR: BAYN)

Sumitomo Chemical Company ( TYO: 4005)

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS: YARIY)

The Mosaic Co. ( NYSE: MOS)

BASF ( ETR: BAS)

Agrium Inc.

Dow AgroSciences LLC

Monsanto Company

E. I. du Pont Nemours and Company

Syngenta AG

Fertilizers segment is considered to be the most profitable segment and holds the largest market share throughout the forecast period @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/61

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it has been estimated that around 20,000 people die yearly due to the effects of the pesticides. Without proper attire, if the person uses these chemicals in the farmlands, there are high chances of facing severe consequences. Due to this, in many countries the governments have imposed various rules and regulation with regards to the use of harmful chemicals, as they harm the user and the environment as well. The government regulations are considered to be the biggest restraints to the agrochemicals market.

Get Access to Full Report (TOC, Figures, Chart, etc.) @ https://www.researchdive.com/61/agrochemicals-market

Depending on the type, the agrochemicals market is divided into Fertilizer and Pesticides. Fertilizer held a share of nearly 72% in 2018. The agrochemicals market size for fertilizers was $171.4 billion in 2018 and is predicted to generate a revenue of $225.4 billion by 2026. These fertilizers are used to improvise the crops production and quality. The pesticides are mainly used for killing or destroying the harmful insects in the farmland. Agrochemicals market size for pesticides is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% by generating a revenue of $102.6 billion by 2026.

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of over 53% in the global market. India and China are the major contributors to the agriculture sector in this region. In this region, most of the lands are arable, and prefer best techniques for farming. The Asia-Pacific regional market is predicted to be witness major profits in the coming years. Asia-Pacific agrochemicals market was $128.3 billion in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/