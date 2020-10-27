World Cup Heroes Eckel: Fritz Walter didn’t like to give speeches | Free press

Bruchmühlbach-Miesau (dpa) – Fritz Walter would not have largely celebrated his 100th birthday according to the opinion of his longtime companion Horst Eckel.

“If he had been there we would have had a great day. But I don’t think he would have done anything great on such an occasion, “said the last living soccer world champion of 1954 of the legendary team captain, who died in 2002.” He did. was also not a good speaker. Well, when he gave a speech he really didn’t like it, ”Eckel said with a smile in an interview with the German news agency.

Fritz Walter would have turned 100 on October 31. The honorary captain of the German national team once helped Eckel join the first team at 1. FC Kaiserslautern. “Then I was quickly German champion and quickly in the national team. And then I quickly became world champion, ”Eckel said. “Yes, it all happened very quickly. And a little faster with Fritz next to me. “

The 88-year-old from Vogelbach in the Palatinate described Fritz Walter as a father figure, who rarely gave a speech in the booth: “If so, then just a few words,” Eckel said. “I didn’t need it either, we were always good together.” When asked who the greatest German footballer was, Eckel replied: “Fritz Walter! I don’t want to say why. For me, it was him. “In 1954, Eckel was the youngest German player in the ‘Miracle of Bern’ at the age of 22.