Gladbach hit against Real becomes a ghost game | Free press

With the exception of Zakaria, Borussia Mönchengladbach have all the Champions League players hit against Real Madrid. Only fans should stay outside.

Mönchengladbach (AP) – Borussia Mönchengladbach will face the second big opponent on Matchday 2 of the Champions League. After the 2: 2 at Inter Milan last week, Real Madrid are invited to Borussia Park on Tuesday (9 p.m. / Sky).

But no spectators were allowed in for a short time, so the game plays out like a ghost game. Still, the Gladbachers want to deliver the next surprise.

HISTORY: For the third time in an international competition, the paths of Borussia and Real will cross. The record of the four games so far is completely balanced with one win, two draws and one loss at 8: 8 goals. The most memorable were the formidable 5-1 in the 1985/86 UEFA Cup first leg (second leg: 0: 4) and the 1: 1 in Madrid in the 1975/76 European Cup second leg. . In the match, the Gladbach team withdrew after a few bad decisions by Dutch referee Leonardo van der Kroft.

INITIAL SITUATION: Real recovered from a minor crisis with the 2: 3 against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League and the 0: 1 against newly promoted FC Cadiz to the Spanish league and set an example with the 3 victory: 1 at FC Barcelona. The Gladbachers have been undefeated in five competitive games and came up with a 2-2 surprise in their first premier league appearance at Inter Milan.

STAFF: Denis Zakaria is still absent from the Gladbach team. After their injuries, Laszlo Benes and new signing Valentino Lazaro are back in the squad for the first time. Sergio Ramos, who had knee problems, played against Barcelona again this weekend. Eden Hazard is in the squad for the first time this season after a muscle injury. There are only problems in the full back positions.

WHAT THE TRAINERS ARE SAYING:

Marco Rose: “When we’re in the Champions League, we don’t just want to be surprised, we also want to play good matches and prove ourselves. We want to play and fight Real in the best possible way to cause a surprise. “

Zinedine Zidane: “It will be a difficult game for us. We have to go into the game focused and well prepared and perform like we did against Barcelona on Saturday. “