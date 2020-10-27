Water Purifiers Market Increasing Demand, Industry Share with Incredible Possibilities | Industry Growth with High CAGR by Forecast 2026 | COVID-19 Impact

Report Title: “Global Water Purifiers Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery”.

Global Water Purifiers Market key players Involved in the study are 3M, BWT Aktiengesellschaft, Pentair plc., Unilever, WOONGJIN COWAY CO.,LTD., Culligan, EcoWater Systems LLC., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, BRITA INDIA LTD., TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Koninklijke Philips N.V., ENMETEC GmbH, Carrier Midea India, A. O. Smith India Water Products Pvt. Ltd., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Livpure Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Angel Drinking Water Equipment Co, Ningbo Lamo Drinking Water Equipment.

Global water purifiers market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 68.29 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 10.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Gauging through Dynamics: Global Water Purifiers Market

Drivers: This section of the report is devoted to measure through the dynamic factors, catalysts and influencers that tend to possess a positive outlook within the global Water Purifiers market

Barrier Evaluation: This dedicated report section takes an in depth review of the ample challenges and threats prevalent within the Water Purifiers market besides also offering a guide for barrier management

Opportunity Analysis: within the subsequent sections this report also sheds light on prevalent market opportunities that redirect the worldwide Water Purifiers market towards unfaltering growth.

Global Water Purifiers Market Segmentation:

By Technology: Gravity Purifier, UV Purifier, RO Purifier, Sediment Filter, Water Softener, Others

By End- User: Commercial. Residential, Industrial

By Channels of Distribution: Retail Stores, Direct Sales, Online

By Portability: Portable Water Purifiers, Non- portable water purifiers

By Accessories: Pitcher Filter, Under Sink Filter, Shower Filter, Faucet Mount, Water Dispenser, Replacement Filters

Detailed TOC of Water Purifiers Market Forecast Report 2020-2026:

1 Water Purifiers Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Study

1.2 Overview of Water Purifiers

1.3 Scope of Study

1.3.1 Key Water Purifiers Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19 Impact on the Water Purifiers Industry

1.4 Methodology of the Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Water Purifiers Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Water Purifiers Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Water Purifiers Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Water Purifiers Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Water Purifiers Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2026

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Water Purifiers Market Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Water Purifiers Market Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Water Purifiers Market

3.3 Water Purifiers Market Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Water Purifiers Market

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Water Purifiers Market

3.4 Market Distributors of Water Purifiers Market

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Water Purifiers Market Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Water Purifiers Market, by Type

5 Water Purifiers Market, by Application

6 Global Water Purifiers Market Analysis by Regions

